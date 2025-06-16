Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the International Confederation of Energy Regulators (ICER).

“This appointment is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to the strength and credibility of Kenya’s regulatory frameworks and the progress we have made as a country in energy reforms,” said Mr. Kiptoo. “It is also a powerful opportunity to bring Africa’s voice to the global regulatory table, championing sustainable and inclusive energy systems.”

The DG was in July 2024 elected to head the 13-member Global Clean Energy Promoter Steering Committee of the Regulatory Energy Transition Accelerator (RETA) which brings together over 80 regulatory authorities globally with Africa being represented by Kenya, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Mauritius, Morocco, Rwanda and Sierra Leone. In May 2024, he was re-elected as the Chairperson of the Regional Association of Energy Regulators for Eastern and Southern Africa (RAERESA). These concurrent roles position EPRA, and by extension, Kenya, as a regulatory leader across Africa and now, globally.

ICER is a voluntary, not-for-profit framework that unites over 200 energy regulators worldwide. It fosters global dialogue, cooperation and the sharing of best practices to promote stable, sustainable and competitive energy markets.