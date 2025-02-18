Shares

The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that maximum retail petroleum prices in Kenya will remain unchanged for the period of February 15, 2025, to March 14, 2025. This decision comes despite a noticeable increase in the landed costs of imported petroleum products.

Despite the retail prices remaining unchanged, EPRA reported an increase in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products. Super Petrol saw a 2.80% increase, rising from US$611.69 per cubic meter in December 2024 to US$628.80 per cubic meter in January 2025. Diesel increased by 4.20%, from US$644.10 to US$671.14 per cubic meter, while Kerosene saw a 4.89% increase, from US$649.64 to US$681.44 per cubic meter over the same period.

These changes are attributed to fluctuations in international petroleum market prices and exchange rates. Kenya imports all its refined petroleum products, making it susceptible to global market trends. But it is also strange that once International market prices go down, fuel prices do not go down significantly in Kenya.