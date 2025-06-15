Shares

The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced the maximum wholesale and retail prices for petroleum products in Kenya, effective from June 15, 2025, to July 14, 2025.

During this period, Super Petrol will see an increase of Ksh. 2.69 per litre while Diesel prices decrease by Ksh. 1.95 per litre, and Kerosene drops by Ksh. 2.06 per litre.

These adjusted prices incorporate the 16% Value Added Tax and revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation.

EPRA’s calculations are primarily driven by the average landed cost of imported petroleum products. Here’s how the landed costs changed between April and May 2025:

  • Super Petrol: Experienced a slight increase of 0.35%, rising from US$588.16 per cubic metre in April to US$590.24 per cubic metre in May.
  • Diesel: Saw a decrease of 2.42%, moving from US$594.60 per cubic metre to US$580.23 per cubic metre.
  • Kerosene: Recorded the most significant drop, falling by 5.14% from US$599.84 per cubic metre to US$569.00 per cubic metre.

Summary of Landed Costs

PRODUCT APR-25 (US$/Cubic Metre) MAY-25 (US$/Cubic Metre) CHANGE
Super Petrol 588.16 590.24 +0.35%
Diesel 594.60 580.23 -2.42%
Kerosene 599.84 569.00 -5.14%

Consumers across various towns in Kenya will experience these new prices. For instance, in Nairobi, the retail prices for the period will be:

  • Super Petrol: Ksh. 177.32 per litre
  • Diesel: Ksh. 162.91 per litre
  • Kerosene: Ksh. 146.93 per litre

Maximum Retail Petroleum Prices (Ksh per litre) – June 15 to July 14, 2025

 

Town Super Petrol (PMS) Diesel (AGO) Kerosene (IK)
Mombasa 174.01 159.62 143.64
Kilifi 174.83 160.43 144.45
Likoni Mainland 174.40 160.00 144.03
Kwale 174.40 160.00 144.03
Malindi 175.12 160.72 144.74
Lungalunga 175.22 160.81 144.84
Voi 175.90 161.51 145.52
Taveta 177.87 163.48 147.51
Lamu 178.45 164.06 148.09
Hola 178.86 164.45 148.48
Mpeketoni 178.45 164.06 148.09
Minjila 177.00 162.61 146.64
Garsen 177.13 162.74 146.76
Samburu 174.25 159.85 143.87
Taru 174.51 160.10 144.13
Mwatate 176.38 161.97 146.00
Wundanyi 176.61 162.21 146.23
Kaloleni 174.05 159.65 143.68
Marereni 176.04 161.65 145.67
Nairobi 177.32 162.91 146.93
Thika 177.13 162.74 146.75
Machakos 177.46 163.06 147.08
Kajiado 177.71 163.32 147.33
Makuyu 177.54 163.13 147.15
Muranga 177.86 163.46 147.47
Sagana 178.16 163.77 147.78
Embu 178.67 164.27 148.28
Kerugoya 178.57 164.16 148.18
Narok 179.07 164.67 148.69
Nyeri 179.06 164.65 148.67
Namanga 179.29 164.89 148.91
Kiganjo 179.00 164.60 148.62
Chuka 179.42 165.01 149.04
Kitui 179.28 164.87 148.89
Mwingi 179.82 165.42 149.43
Nanyuki 179.84 165.43 149.45
Nkubu 181.19 166.80 150.81
Mtito Andei 180.54 166.14 150.15
Meru 181.47 167.06 151.08
Isiolo 181.27 166.87 150.88
Maua 182.11 167.70 151.72
Garissa 182.98 168.57 152.59
Marsabit 188.14 173.73 157.75
Liboi 186.85 172.45 156.46
Moyale 190.36 175.95 159.96
Sololo 189.03 174.63 158.64
Habaswein 186.75 172.34 156.36
Dadaab 184.92 170.51 154.52
Tarbaj 189.90 175.50 159.51
Elwak 192.14 177.75 161.76
Wajir 190.11 175.72 159.73
Modogashe 186.95 172.54 156.55
Mandera 195.41 181.01 165.02
Matuu 178.38 163.98 147.99
Merti 184.63 170.22 154.23
Oldonyiro 180.44 166.08 150.05
Eldas 192.60 178.20 162.21
Bute 188.45 174.09 158.06
Hadado 186.47 172.06 156.09
Mai Mahiu 177.29 162.90 146.91
Doldo 180.90 166.51 150.52
Lamuria 179.67 165.27 149.28
Sipili 180.89 166.48 150.50
Marimanti 180.36 165.96 149.98
Mutuobare 179.44 165.03 149.05
North Horr 189.49 175.08 159.09
Maikona 187.54 173.14 157.16
Kalacha 188.30 173.90 157.91
Loyangalani 188.40 173.99 158.00
Turbi 188.12 173.72 157.74
Laisamis 184.21 169.80 153.82
Merille 183.79 169.38 153.40
Korr 185.53 171.12 155.14
Nakuru 176.47 162.41 146.47
Gilgil 176.23 162.18 146.24
Mogotio 176.21 162.16 146.22
Molo 176.33 162.28 146.35
Olenguruone 177.32 163.27 147.33
Londiani 176.64 162.60 146.66
Nyahururu 176.63 162.57 146.64
Archers Post 180.82 166.76 150.82
Lodosoit 182.35 168.30 152.37
Naivasha 176.74 162.69 146.75
Marigat 177.30 163.25 147.31
Kabarnet 177.99 163.93 148.00
Maralal 179.51 165.46 149.52
Wamba 180.69 166.63 150.71
Rumuruti 177.39 163.34 147.40
Eldoret 177.28 163.24 147.30
Kiplombe 177.28 163.24 147.30
Iten 177.28 163.24 147.30
Naiberi 177.28 163.24 147.30
Kesses 177.28 163.24 147.30
Kapsabet 177.12 163.07 147.13
Webuye 177.70 163.65 147.71
Kitale 177.61 163.56 147.62
Kapenguria 178.50 164.45 148.51
Bungoma 178.18 164.12 148.19
Moiben 177.12 163.07 147.13
Matunda 177.09 163.04 147.10
Burnt Forest 177.03 162.98 147.04
Tambach 177.16 163.11 147.17
Kapsowar 177.82 163.76 147.82
Chebara 177.65 163.60 147.66
Kimwarer 177.54 163.49 147.55
Timboroa 177.43 163.38 147.45
Nandi Hills 177.38 163.33 147.39
Kaiboi 177.18 163.13 147.19
Kiminini 177.86 163.82 147.88
Endebes 178.35 164.30 148.36
Saboti 177.90 163.85 147.91
Chepareria 178.79 164.74 148.80
Lomut 181.05 167.01 151.07
Burgich 179.37 165.32 149.38
Sigor 179.56 165.50 149.56
Lodwar 182.96 168.91 152.97
Kakuma 185.19 171.14 155.21
Lokichar 181.56 167.52 151.58
Kalokol 184.03 169.98 154.05
Lokori 182.07 168.03 152.09
Lokitaung 188.07 174.02 158.08
Kapedo 181.05 167.01 151.07
Malaba 178.73 164.69 148.75
Lokichogio 186.86 172.81 156.87
Ziwa 177.38 163.33 147.39
Soy 177.11 163.05 147.11
Moi’s Bridge 177.19 163.14 147.20
Turbo 177.03 162.98 147.04
Kibish 188.40 174.35 158.41
Nakalale 186.75 172.70 156.76
Loima 181.73 167.68 151.74
Lokiriama 183.92 169.87 153.93
Kainuk 180.01 165.95 150.02
Kacheliba 179.06 165.01 149.07
Kiwawa 179.92 165.87 149.93
Ortum 179.34 165.29 149.35
Kachibora 177.65 163.60 147.66
Kwanza 178.64 164.59 148.65
Kaplamai 177.69 163.63 147.69
Eldama Ravine 178.27 164.21 148.28
Tenges 178.47 164.41 148.48
Barwessa 178.63 164.58 148.64
Kipsaraman 179.89 165.85 149.91
Loruk 179.72 165.66 149.73
Kabartonjo 178.27 164.21 148.28
Tindiret 178.35 164.30 148.36
O’lessos 177.19 163.14 147.20
Kobujoi 177.76 163.71 147.77
Serem 177.86 163.82 147.88
Kabiyet 177.11 163.05 147.11
Cheptulu 177.70 163.65 147.71
Songor 178.47 164.41 148.48
Kapcherop 177.96 163.91 147.97
Sambalat 178.92 164.87 148.93
Arror 178.43 164.37 148.44
Tot 178.72 164.66 148.73
Kaptarakwa 177.38 163.33 147.39
Kapese 181.51 167.46 151.52
Kalemngorok 180.66 166.61 150.67
Marich 179.23 165.17 149.23
Alale 179.92 165.87 149.93
Kunyao 179.44 165.39 149.45
Asilong 178.86 164.81 148.87
Orolwo 178.92 164.87 148.93
Sebit 178.85 164.79 148.86
Morpus 178.72 164.66 148.73
Chepkorniswo 178.56 164.50 148.57
Kaibichbich 178.48 164.43 148.49
Keringet 178.11 164.05 148.11
Kisumu 177.28 163.23 147.30
Sondu 177.24 163.19 147.25
Oyugis 177.92 163.86 147.93
Kakamega 177.17 163.12 147.18
Mumias 177.55 163.50 147.56
Bondo 177.40 163.34 147.40
Siaya 177.56 163.51 147.58
Kericho 177.82 163.76 147.82
Nyamira 177.90 163.85 147.91
Kisii 178.34 164.28 148.34
Sotik 178.09 164.05 148.11
Keroka 178.35 164.30 148.36
Busia 178.32 164.27 148.33
Homabay 178.25 164.19 148.26
Migori 179.44 165.38 149.45
Isebania 179.84 165.79 149.85
Bomet 178.66 164.60 148.67
Muhoroni 177.42 163.36 147.44
Mbita 178.22 164.17 148.24
Mbale 177.28 163.23 147.30
Etago 179.13 165.08 149.14
Magenche 179.28 165.22 149.29
Kilgoris 179.04 164.99 149.05
Malava 177.61 163.56 147.62
Lugari 178.15 164.10 148.17
Rodi Kopany 178.34 164.28 148.34
Ndhiwa 178.71 164.66 148.72
Rangwe 178.32 164.27 148.33
Sindo 178.34 164.28 148.34
Awasi 177.05 162.99 147.05
Ahero 177.28 163.23 147.30
Ugunja 177.70 163.64 147.71
Asembo 177.21 163.15 147.22
Usenge 177.88 163.83 147.89
Harambee 177.16 163.11 147.17
Muhuru Bay 179.64 165.59 149.65
Kehancha 179.96 165.91 149.98
Ntimaru 180.40 166.34 150.42
Rongo 178.68 164.63 148.69
Kaspokwony 178.63 164.57 148.63
Chwele 178.55 164.50 148.56
Kimilili 178.44 164.39 148.46
Nambale 178.32 164.27 148.33
SioPort 178.29 164.24 148.31
Port Bunyala 178.37 164.31 148.38
Funyula 178.12 164.06 148.13
Ogembo 178.55 164.50 148.56
Nyangusu 178.92 164.86 148.92
Sengera 178.80 164.75 148.82
Keumbu 178.42 164.37 148.43
Marani 178.00 163.95 148.02
Kerina 178.51 164.46 148.53
Ikonge 177.61 163.56 147.62
Nyansiongo 178.17 164.12 148.18