The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced the maximum wholesale and retail prices for petroleum products in Kenya, effective from June 15, 2025, to July 14, 2025.
During this period, Super Petrol will see an increase of Ksh. 2.69 per litre while Diesel prices decrease by Ksh. 1.95 per litre, and Kerosene drops by Ksh. 2.06 per litre.
These adjusted prices incorporate the 16% Value Added Tax and revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation.
EPRA’s calculations are primarily driven by the average landed cost of imported petroleum products. Here’s how the landed costs changed between April and May 2025:
- Super Petrol: Experienced a slight increase of 0.35%, rising from US$588.16 per cubic metre in April to US$590.24 per cubic metre in May.
- Diesel: Saw a decrease of 2.42%, moving from US$594.60 per cubic metre to US$580.23 per cubic metre.
- Kerosene: Recorded the most significant drop, falling by 5.14% from US$599.84 per cubic metre to US$569.00 per cubic metre.
Summary of Landed Costs
|PRODUCT
|APR-25 (US$/Cubic Metre)
|MAY-25 (US$/Cubic Metre)
|CHANGE
|Super Petrol
|588.16
|590.24
|+0.35%
|Diesel
|594.60
|580.23
|-2.42%
|Kerosene
|599.84
|569.00
|-5.14%
Consumers across various towns in Kenya will experience these new prices. For instance, in Nairobi, the retail prices for the period will be:
- Super Petrol: Ksh. 177.32 per litre
- Diesel: Ksh. 162.91 per litre
- Kerosene: Ksh. 146.93 per litre
Maximum Retail Petroleum Prices (Ksh per litre) – June 15 to July 14, 2025