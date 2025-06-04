Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has called on stakeholders in the energy sector to increase investment in research, innovation, and inclusive dialogue as critical enablers of universal energy access and sustainable development.

Speaking during the official opening of the 6th Annual EPRA Research and Innovation Conference 2025 at the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi, EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to a data-driven and evidence-based regulatory approach aligned with Kenya’s national energy objectives.

“As we gather this week, our collective focus must be on how we can harness research, innovation, and inclusive dialogue to help Kenya realise its ambition for affordable, clean, and reliable energy for all. Energy access is more than just lights and power, it is about transforming lives, creating opportunities, and building resilient communities,” said Mr. Kiptoo

Themed Energy Access, the week-long conference runs from 3rd to 5th June 2025, and brings together researchers, policymakers, private sector players, and development partners, to exchange ideas and shape the future of energy in Kenya. Throughout the week, participants will engage in high-level policy discussions, technical sessions, exhibitions, and knowledge-sharing forums expected to produce actionable insights that will inform future policies in the energy sector.