Caetano Kenya has launched the all new KIA range in the Kenyan market, that is the Sonet, Seltos, Sportage and Sorento. Caetano is the official distributor of various automotive brands in Kenya including Hyundai & Renault.

The KIA Sportage is as practical as it is compelling, offering ample space, and a modern suite

of hi-tech features that cater to the interests and demands of seasoned drivers and passengers. The 2022 Kia Sportage is ringing in a new era for one of the brand’s most sought-after models, with a comprehensive redesign that moves its identity to the next level while paying homage to its rich heritage. The fifth-generation Sportage looks to the future with a sleek yet muscular and modern exterior design, cutting-edge interior blends ergonomic layout and the latest tech innovations to create an inspiring space.

The KIA Sorento is the first vehicle to be based on Kia’s new-generation midsize SUV platform. The Sorento is equipped with a larger body that comfortably seats 7 people; enabling drivers to maximize cargo and luggage space. Sitting at the heart of Kia’s refreshed SUV line-up, its redefined exterior and attractive cabin, set it apart as much more than a work of engineering efficiency.

The new model promises practicality, comfort, and entertainment for the whole family, appealing to adventurous drivers who are as passionate about exploring the world as they are about fine finishes, and allure of luxurious statement vehicles. With its impressive suite of features, the Sorento is Kia’s most high-tech car ever and this is the first time it will be

sold in Kenya.

The Kia Seltos brings sophistication, cutting-edge technology and safety features to the global compact SUV segment. It is characterized by design details that lend it an air of understated sportiness. Smaller than the mid-sized Sportage, the Seltos packs a lot into its compact footprint, with more space for passengers and luggage than any rival B-segment SUV. It features the largest cabin and trunk of any B-segment SUV currently on sale, aided by the car’s subtly larger exterior dimensions and long wheelbase. The new model also offers a highly-efficient 1.6-liter petrol engine.

The KIA Sonet is designed to be bold and unforgettable. It spots key features that place it in a league of its own within the compact SUV segment. It comes encapsulated in a modern exterior, a confident and compact body, which includes a fresh interpretation of Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille and a stylish front skid plate beneath. It is built for young, ingenious customers who crave simplicity and seamlessness in their lives.

Mr. George Makateto, Director, State Department for Industrialization said, “This year after

a long time, the Cabinet Secretary approved what is known as they National Automotive Policy and submitted it to parliament. The policy will assist in facilitating investment in the automotive industry in the country and this launch falls squarely within the policy. Another area the Government is looking at is sustainability in this sector, we are hoping the country will increase usage of electric vehicles; I am aware that Salvador Caetano has some electric vehicles under their brands and we hope in the future they will consider locally assembled ones.”

Caetano Managing Director, Mr Pedro Campos said: “Caetano Kenya is very excited to add KIA to its family of brands. In Africa and Middle East, KIA is now the fourth biggest brand and

is fast moving up. This year alone, KIA is expected to sell more that 50,000 new units in Africa. In today’s launch, we have introduced four models but we aim to go further by providing a more diversified range of products that can fit everyone’s mobility needs. Salvador Caetano Group arrived in Kenya in 2014 with the aim of becoming one of the major players in

automotive industry. Caetano Kenya is reinforcing its presence in the aftersales market by growing its current network of workshops – Caetano Express – which is already in 23 locations of 8 Kenyan cities. Caetano will provide the after-sales services across the country for the KIA brand through its Caetano Express network. All the KIA cars will come with a 5-year warranty or a 100,000km mileage.”

The launch event also marked the opening of the new KIA Showroom in Nairobi at the Crater Automobile Premises on Mombasa Road.