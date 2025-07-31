Shares

The World Rally Championship (WRC) has officially unveiled its 2026 calendar, featuring a robust 14-round schedule that promises global competition. The Safari Rally, hosted in Kenya, will be on March 12-15.

The calendar leaves the United States off the list once again. Despite ongoing discussions and even reports of a multi-year agreement for an event in Tennessee, the highly anticipated return to American soil won’t happen for at least another year.

The season is set to kick off in the snowy mountains of Monte Carlo in January, a traditional start that always sets a thrilling tone. The championship will then span the globe, culminating in the desert landscapes of Saudi Arabia in November. This diverse geographical spread underscores the WRC’s commitment to its international appeal.

One of the most significant changes for the 2026 season is the strategic repositioning of Rally Japan. Traditionally held in November, the event will now take place in May as the seventh round. This move is a calculated effort to address the perennial issue of road sweeping, which often disadvantages early championship leaders on gravel rallies. By breaking up a long sequence of gravel events, the WRC aims to create a more level playing field and maintain competitive intensity throughout the season.

The calendar also highlights some other key shifts. The Italian event, whose specific location is yet to be confirmed (though Sardinia has been a frequent host, with Sanremo and Rally Monza also having featured), will move from its traditional June slot to October, serving as the penultimate round of the championship. Additionally, Croatia is set to make a welcome return to the WRC calendar after being part of the European Rally Championship this year, adding another challenging asphalt event to the mix.

Both WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem have expressed their satisfaction with the meticulously planned 2026 calendar. They emphasized its diverse nature and strategic design, aiming to maximize global appeal and ensure a compelling, competitive flow for teams, drivers, and fans alike. While the absence of a US round might disappoint some, the overall structure of the 2026 season appears to prioritize strategic sporting considerations and broad international representation.

Here’s the confirmed 2026 WRC Calendar