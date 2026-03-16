Shares

The Safari Rally Kenya remains the ultimate test of man and machine, a grueling odyssey through the Great Rift Valley that has evolved from a 1953 coronation tribute into the most fearsome round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The 2026 edition saw a historic breakthrough as Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta secured his maiden WRC victory. Driving the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Katsuta displayed remarkable maturity, navigating a weekend of extreme attrition that sidelined champions like Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans. His win is a poignant tribute to the rally’s international spirit, marking the first Japanese victory in Kenya since 1995.

The rally’s heritage is deeply rooted in African excellence. For decades, local knowledge was the only way to survive the fesh-fesh sand. Legends like Shekhar Mehta (the record holder with five wins) and Joginder Singh defined the early era. Modern Kenyan masters like Carl Tundo and Ian Duncan proved that African grit could humble the world’s best. From the humble Volkswagen Beetle to today’s hybrid beasts, the Safari Rally continues to crown only the most resilient.

While Katsuta has just joined the winners’ circle, a few legends still hold the records for the most victories:

Driver Wins Years Shekhar Mehta 5 1973, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982 Carl Tundo 5 2004, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018 Björn Waldegård 4 1977, 1984, 1986, 1990 Joginder Singh 3 1965, 1974, 1976 Juha Kankkunen 3 1985, 1991, 1993 Colin McRae 3 1997, 1999, 2002 Baldev Chager 3 2013, 2014, 2019

Toyota has truly made Kenya its second home. Since the rally returned to the WRC calendar in 2021, Toyota has won every single edition.

Toyota: 14 Wins (Including the last 6 consecutive rallies)

Mitsubishi: 14 Wins (Dominant during the mid-2000s ARC era)

Ford: 8 Wins

Peugeot: 6 Wins

All Winners of the Safari Rally (1953–2026)