Shares

The Safari Rally Kenya remains the ultimate test of man and machine, a grueling odyssey through the Great Rift Valley that has evolved from a 1953 coronation tribute into the most fearsome round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The 2026 edition saw a historic breakthrough as Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta secured his maiden WRC victory. Driving the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Katsuta displayed remarkable maturity, navigating a weekend of extreme attrition that sidelined champions like Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans. His win is a poignant tribute to the rally’s international spirit, marking the first Japanese victory in Kenya since 1995.

The rally’s heritage is deeply rooted in African excellence. For decades, local knowledge was the only way to survive the fesh-fesh sand. Legends like Shekhar Mehta (the record holder with five wins) and Joginder Singh defined the early era. Modern Kenyan masters like Carl Tundo and Ian Duncan proved that African grit could humble the world’s best. From the humble Volkswagen Beetle to today’s hybrid beasts, the Safari Rally continues to crown only the most resilient.

While Katsuta has just joined the winners’ circle, a few legends still hold the records for the most victories:

Driver Wins Years
Shekhar Mehta 5 1973, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982
Carl Tundo 5 2004, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018
Björn Waldegård 4 1977, 1984, 1986, 1990
Joginder Singh 3 1965, 1974, 1976
Juha Kankkunen 3 1985, 1991, 1993
Colin McRae 3 1997, 1999, 2002
Baldev Chager 3 2013, 2014, 2019

Toyota has truly made Kenya its second home. Since the rally returned to the WRC calendar in 2021, Toyota has won every single edition.

  • Toyota: 14 Wins (Including the last 6 consecutive rallies)
  • Mitsubishi: 14 Wins (Dominant during the mid-2000s ARC era)
  • Ford: 8 Wins
  • Peugeot: 6 Wins

All Winners of the Safari Rally (1953–2026)

Year Driver Co-Driver Car
1953 🇰🇪 Alan Dix 🇰🇪 Johnny Larsen Volkswagen Beetle
1954 🇰🇪 D P Marwaha 🇰🇪 Vic Preston Sr Volkswagen Beetle
1955 🇰🇪 Vic Preston Sr 🇰🇪 D P Marwaha Ford Zephyr
1956 🇰🇪 Eric Cecil 🇰🇪 Tony Vickers DKW
1957 🇰🇪 Gus Hofmann 🇰🇪 Arthur Burton Volkswagen Beetle
1958 🇰🇪 T. Brooke 🇰🇪 Peter Hughes Ford Anglia 100E
1958 🇰🇪 Arne Kopperud 🇰🇪 Kora Kopperud Ford Zephyr II
1958 🇰🇪 M. Temple-Boreham 🇰🇪 Mike Armstrong Auto Union 1000
1959 🇰🇪 Bill Fritschy 🇰🇪 Jack Ellis Mercedes-Benz 219
1960 🇰🇪 Bill Fritschy 🇰🇪 Jack Ellis Mercedes-Benz 219
1961 🇰🇪 John Manussis 🇰🇪 B. Coleridge / D. Bekett Mercedes-Benz 220SE
1962 🇰🇪 Tommy Fjastad 🇰🇪 Bernhard Schmider Volkswagen 1200
1963 🇰🇪 Nick Nowicki 🇰🇪 Paddy Cliff Peugeot 404
1964 🇰🇪 Peter Hughes 🇰🇪 Bill Young Ford Cortina GT
1965 🇰🇪 Joginder Singh 🇰🇪 Jaswant Singh Volvo PV 544
1966 🇹🇿 Bert Shankland 🇹🇿 Chris Rothwell Peugeot 404
1967 🇹🇿 Bert Shankland 🇹🇿 Chris Rothwell Peugeot 404
1968 🇰🇪 Nick Nowicki 🇰🇪 Paddy Cliff Peugeot 404
1969 🇰🇪 Robin Hillyar 🇰🇪 Jock Aird Ford Taunus 20M RS
1970 🇰🇪 Edgar Herrmann 🇩🇪 Hans Schüller Datsun 1600 SSS
1971 🇰🇪 Edgar Herrmann 🇩🇪 Hans Schüller Datsun 240Z
1972 🇫🇮 Hannu Mikkola 🇸🇪 Gunnar Palm Ford Escort RS1600
1973 🇰🇪 Shekhar Mehta 🇰🇪 Lofty Drews Datsun 240Z
1974 🇰🇪 Joginder Singh 🇰🇪 David Doig Mitsubishi Lancer 1600 GSR
1975 🇸🇪 Ove Andersson 🇸🇪 Arne Hertz Peugeot 504
1976 🇰🇪 Joginder Singh 🇰🇪 David Doig Mitsubishi Lancer 1600 GSR
1977 🇸🇪 Björn Waldegård 🇸🇪 Hans Thorszelius Ford Escort RS1800
1978 🇫🇷 J-P. Nicolas 🇫🇷 J-C. Lefèbvre Peugeot 504 V6 Coupé
1979 🇰🇪 Shekhar Mehta 🇰🇪 Mike Doughty Datsun 160J
1980 🇰🇪 Shekhar Mehta 🇰🇪 Mike Doughty Datsun 160J
1981 🇰🇪 Shekhar Mehta 🇰🇪 Mike Doughty Nissan Violet GT
1982 🇰🇪 Shekhar Mehta 🇰🇪 Mike Doughty Nissan Violet GT
1983 🇫🇮 Ari Vatanen 🇬🇧 Terry Harryman Opel Ascona 400
1984 🇸🇪 Björn Waldegård 🇸🇪 Hans Thorszelius Toyota Celica TCT
1985 🇫🇮 Juha Kankkunen 🇬🇧 Fred Gallagher Toyota Celica TCT
1986 🇸🇪 Björn Waldegård 🇬🇧 Fred Gallagher Toyota Celica TCT
1987 🇫🇮 Hannu Mikkola 🇸🇪 Arne Hertz Audi 200 Quattro
1988 🇮🇹 Miki Biasion 🇮🇹 Tiziano Siviero Lancia Delta HF Integrale
1989 🇮🇹 Miki Biasion 🇮🇹 Tiziano Siviero Lancia Delta HF Integrale
1990 🇸🇪 Björn Waldegård 🇬🇧 Fred Gallagher Toyota Celica GT-Four
1991 🇫🇮 Juha Kankkunen 🇫🇮 Juha Piironen Lancia Delta HF Integrale
1992 🇪🇸 Carlos Sainz 🇪🇸 Luis Moya Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD
1993 🇫🇮 Juha Kankkunen 🇫🇮 Juha Piironen Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD
1994 🇰🇪 Ian Duncan 🇰🇪 David Williamson Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD
1995 🇯🇵 Yoshio Fujimoto 🇸🇪 Arne Hertz Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD
1996 🇫🇮 Tommi Mäkinen 🇫🇮 Seppo Harjanne Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III
1997 🇬🇧 Colin McRae 🇬🇧 Nicky Grist Subaru Impreza WRC97
1998 🇬🇧 Richard Burns 🇬🇧 Robert Reid Mitsubishi Carisma GT
1999 🇬🇧 Colin McRae 🇬🇧 Nicky Grist Ford Focus WRC
2000 🇬🇧 Richard Burns 🇬🇧 Robert Reid Subaru Impreza WRC00
2001 🇫🇮 Tommi Mäkinen 🇫🇮 Risto Mannisenmäki Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 6.5
2002 🇬🇧 Colin McRae 🇬🇧 Nicky Grist Ford Focus RS WRC 02
2003 🇰🇪 Glen Edmunds 🇰🇪 Titch Phillips Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI
2004 🇰🇪 Carl Tundo 🇰🇪 Tim Jessop Subaru Impreza
2005 🇰🇪 Glen Edmunds 🇰🇪 Des Page-Morris Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII
2006 🇰🇪 Azar Anwar 🇰🇪 George Mwangi Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI
2007 🇿🇼 Conrad Rautenbach 🇿🇼 Peter Marsh Subaru Impreza N10
2008 🇰🇪 Lee Rose 🇰🇪 Piers Daykin Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
2009 🇰🇪 Carl Tundo 🇰🇪 Tim Jessop Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
2010 🇰🇪 Lee Rose 🇰🇪 Piers Daykin Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
2011 🇰🇪 Carl Tundo 🇰🇪 Tim Jessop Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
2012 🇰🇪 Carl Tundo 🇰🇪 Tim Jessop Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
2013 🇰🇪 Baldev Chager 🇰🇪 Ravi Soni Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
2014 🇰🇪 Baldev Chager 🇰🇪 Ravi Soni Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
2015 🇰🇪 J. S. Chatthe 🇰🇪 Gurdeep Panesar Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
2016 🇰🇪 J. S. Chatthe 🇰🇪 Gurdeep Panesar Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
2017 🇫🇮 Tapio Laukkanen 🇰🇪 Gavin Laurence Subaru Impreza WRX STi
2018 🇰🇪 Carl Tundo 🇰🇪 Tim Jessop Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
2019 🇰🇪 Baldev Chager 🇰🇪 Ravi Soni Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
2020 Cancelled COVID-19
2021 🇫🇷 Sébastien Ogier 🇫🇷 Julien Ingrassia Toyota Yaris WRC
2022 🇫🇮 Kalle Rovanperä 🇫🇮 Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
2023 🇫🇷 Sébastien Ogier 🇫🇷 Vincent Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
2024 🇫🇮 Kalle Rovanperä 🇫🇮 Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
2025 🇬🇧 Elfyn Evans 🇬🇧 Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
2026 🇯🇵 Takamoto Katsuta 🇮🇪 Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1