Shares

KCB Bank has announced a Ksh. 150 Million sponsorship for the 2023 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

The Bank will be the Official Financial Partner for the Championship, scheduled to take place from June 22 – 25, 2023 in Nakuru County. This year’s edition marks the third year since the Safari rally returned to the World Rally Championship calendar.

Of these funds, Kshs 100 million will go directly to the 2023 WRC Safari Rally event while Kshs 50 million will support sponsorship of three local drivers, brand activations and customer engagements. KCB has renewed its sponsorship to two Kenyan drivers, Evans Kavisi and Nikhil Sachania, Karan Patel will be joining the KCB sponsored team.

KCB has spent over Kshs 1.5 Billion in the past 20 years in motorsport, with the highlight being the Safari Rally’s return to the global showpiece that is the World Rally Championships after a two-decade absence.

In 2019, KCB became the Official Financial Partner for the Safari Rally Kenya for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Rally, with a 3-year commitment of KShs 250 Million starting with a WRC Candidate event staged in June 2019.

KCB Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Russo said: “We take great pride in being part of East Africa’s motorsport story since 2003, when we first sponsored the Safari rally. This marks another chapter in our story and reiterates our commitment in supporting sports, as we celebrate the historic return of WRC Safari Rally to the Kenyan soil. It is a great pleasure to see that our sponsorship over the years has resulted in the growth of motorsport in the region opening up the sport to many young talents.”

KCB also announced a commitment towards promoting sustainability and care for the environment during sporting activities. “We are championing sustainability initiatives like tree growing, recycling, waste management in the run up, during and after the Safari Rally” said Mr Russo adding that KCB has joined hands with other partners in an initiative to plant 400,000 trees in several counties in the course of this year. Last year, through this partnership 700,000 trees were planted.