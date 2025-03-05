Shares

MultiChoice in Kenya has confirmed that the upcoming WRC Safari Rally Kenya will air live on DStv and GOtv bringing the global motorsport event to Kenyan viewers. DStv and GOtv customers will be able to watch the live coverage on SuperSport.

The WRC Safari Rally 2025 will air on DStv Channel 227 on all DStv packages and GOtv Channel 63 on GOtv Value. The event is scheduled to take place from March 20th to 23rd, 2025 in Naivasha.

According to Nzola Miranda, Managing Director, MultiChoice Kenya: “We are thrilled to bring back the Safari Rally to all Kenyan fans on DStv and GOtv. WRC holds a special place in the hearts of Kenyans, and we are committed to making this globally acclaimed motorsport event accessible to all our customers. By broadcasting the WRC, we not only providing world-class entertainment but also showcasing Kenya’s spectacular landscapes to millions of viewers worldwide.”

Nzola further added: “WRC is a hallmark event in Kenyan sports. Many fans travel to Naivasha to witness the live action, but for those unable to attend physically, we are proud to bring the excitement right to their screens. True to our promise of bringing customers content on the go, no rally fan should miss a moment of WRC. With DStv and GOtv stream, customers can catch the live sporting action and catch up on their favorite teams in action at no extra cost.”

Fans have a lot to look forward to in this year’s WRC with the rally expecting to attract top drivers, including the reigning world champion, Thierry Neuville, two-time WRC champion and Safari winner, Kalle Rovanpera, and Sebastien Ogier, who recently won the Monte Carlo Rally. Four KCB sponsored Kenyan rally drivers are also confirmed to be on the lineup and they include: Nikhil Sachania, Evans Kavisi, Tinashe Gatimu and Karan Patel. KCB has also confirmed its sponsorship of the event to the tune of Ksh. 209 million. The drivers also include Hamza Anwar, the son of legendary five-time national champion Azar Anwar. Notably, the 2025 WRC will also serve as the Kenyan leg of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) and the Africa Rally Championship.

WRC Safari Rally is a major event that draws in a large number of sports enthusiasts driving sports tourism in the country. In 2024, approximately 100,000 people attended the event in Naivasha over the course of several days.