KCB Racing Team drivers Nikhil Sachania and Karan Patel have intensified their preparations for the third leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally. It is scheduled for March 20 – 23, 2025 in Naivasha.

Over the past weekend, the duo put their cars to the test in Athi River as they fine-tuned their machines ahead of the global competition, which is expected to draw top rally crews from around the world.

Speaking in Athi River on Sunday afternoon, Karan Patel shared insights on their progress, stating: “We are done with our test. The car has undergone a major overhaul, including the engine, gearbox, and other critical components, to ensure peak performance ahead of the rally.”

The African Rally Champion, alongside navigator Tauseef Khan, competes in a Skoda R5 car, while Nikhil Sachania, the only paraplegic driver in the WRC calendar, recently acquired a Ford Fiesta Rally3 and will be racing it at the event.

“Today, we’re out here testing our new car. After competing in the ARC in Rwanda, we’re now gearing up for the WRC. The main goal is to get mileage on the car and fine-tune its suspension settings to handle the unforgiving Safari conditions. Having previously driven a Mitsubishi Evo X, I can feel the difference—this car is lighter, faster, and more aggressive, allowing me to navigate corners with greater precision and speed,” said Nikhil Sachania.

The two are part of the KCB Racing Team alongside Evans Kavisi and Tinashe Gatimu. The drivers recently received a Ksh. 23 million sponsorship for the forthcoming rally.

KCB recently announced a Ksh. 209 million sponsorship for the WRC Safari Rally, making the Bank the largest motorsports sponsor in the country.