KCB Racing Team’s Tinashe Gatimu is set to take on the 2025 WRC Safari Rally, scheduled for March 20-23 in Naivasha, Nakuru County. The young rally driver, who will be competing in the prestigious global event for the third time, is eager to make her mark on the world stage.

In preparation for the grueling challenge, Gatimu, navigated by her mother Caroline Gatimu, put their Subaru Impreza GC8 to the test at Twisty Corners. The duo fine-tuned the car’s performance, ensuring they are race-ready for an event expected to attract over 50 elite crews from across the world.

“Today, we are out here testing the car to improve on the things we need to work on. For me, it’s also about getting physically ready for the event. Competing in the WRC is an amazing feeling. So far, we have changed the engine, and it’s performing well. Next, we will do some tuning to give us more kick-off power,” said Gatimu after the test run.

At just 18 years old, Gatimu’s participation in the WRC Safari Rally is a significant milestone in her career. She is determined to raise the Kenyan flag high in one of the world’s most challenging rally events in the WRC Calendar.

“I have an incredible group of people supporting me through the journey, helping me navigate the challenges of the sport. My parents have been instrumental in my rallying career, and our sponsors have eased our participation in this prestigious event,” she added.

Gatimu is part of the KCB Racing Team, which includes African Rally Champion Karan Patel, Nikhil Sachania, and Evans Kavisi. The team recently received a major boost with a Ksh. 23 million sponsorship from KCB, reinforcing its commitment to motorsports excellence.

KCB has sponsored this year’s rally to the tune of Ksh. 209 million. Out of the sponsorship monies, Ksh. 100 million will be allocated to the Kenya Motorsport Federation (KMSF) to facilitate preparations and logistics and ensure the event runs seamlessly. An additional Ksh. 23 million will directly support four local drivers – Karan Patel, Nikhil Sachania, Tinashe Gatimu and Evans Kavisi and Ksh. 86 million will be set aside for activations, hospitality, branding and Revvvisha na KCB campaign that aims to encourage savings culture among Kenyans.