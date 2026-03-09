Kenya Airways Plc (KQ) has announced a significant restructuring of its Board of Directors, bringing in some of the country’s most seasoned economic and business minds to steady the national carrier.
Leading the new appointments is Mr. Kiprono Kittony, who takes over as the Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director. Kittony currently chairs the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and is widely credited with the successful revitalization of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KNCCI).
Perhaps the most discussed addition is Dr. David Ndii, the current Chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors. Ndii, a renowned economist and strategist with a history at the World Bank and Equity Bank, joins as a Non-Executive Director. His appointment is seen as a strategic bridge between the airline’s recovery plan and the national economic agenda.
Joining him are two other independent non-executive directors:
- Chris Diaz: A marketing veteran with over 34 years of experience. Diaz is no stranger to the skies, having previously served in leadership roles at both Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.
- Prof. Winnie Iminza Nyamute, PhD: An Associate Professor at the University of Nairobi, Prof. Nyamute brings over three decades of academic and professional expertise in finance and accounting.
This board overhaul comes at a critical juncture. While the airline reported a headline profit in 2024, its first in 11 years, more recent figures show a slip back into the red, with a Ksh. 12.15 billion net loss reported for the half-year ending 2025.
The airline has also faced leadership transitions at the executive level; the new board will be tasked with finding a substantive successor to former CEO Allan Kilavuka, while current acting CEO Captain George Kamal manages daily operations.