Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) has announced a significant executive leadership transition, confirming that Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Allan Kilavuka, has proceeded on terminal leave ahead of the expiry of his contractual tenure.

Mr. Kilavuka’s exit concludes a six-year period where he steered the national carrier through considerable operational challenges and turbulent times in the global aviation sector.

Following Mr. Kilavuka’s departure, the KQ Board has immediately appointed the current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Captain George Kamal, as the Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective , December 16, 2025.

Captain Kamal is a distinguished aviation executive bringing over 29 years of leadership experience across African and Middle Eastern markets. He is an experienced C-suite leader who has successfully managed significant operational and commercial activities within the airline industry.

The Board has initiated the competitive process to recruit a substantive appointee for the position.

Allan Kilavuka was the former Jambojet MD before being promoted to be Kenya Airways CEGO.