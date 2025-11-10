Shares

Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has officially signed a strategic partnership with Kenya Airways (KQ), operating through its specialised division, KQ Health, to improve medical travel for patients across the African continent.

This landmark collaboration combines Kenya Airways’ extensive regional flight network with AKUH’s medical expertise, creating a coordinated system for patients seeking high-quality treatment in Kenya. The goal is to establish Kenya as a leading destination for quality healthcare within Africa.

Under the new agreement, KQ Health will manage end-to-end logistical support for medical travellers. This comprehensive service includes:

Medical Clearances before travel.

In-flight Medical Assistance.

Direct Ambulance Transfers from the airport straight to Aga Khan University Hospital.

In turn, AKUH will provide world-class treatment in essential specialties, including oncology, cardiology, surgery, and critical care.

Rashid Khalani, CEO of Aga Khan University Hospital, highlighted the patient benefits: “This partnership makes it easier for patients from across Africa to access world-class healthcare without leaving the continent… When patients get treatment closer home, it means more convenient travel for them and their families, a familiar environment and culture to recover in, and a sense of pride in the quality of care available at home.”

Kenya Airways CEO, Allan Kilavuka, emphasised the role of aviation: “This is an example of how aviation can directly support healthcare access. By working with Aga Khan University Hospital, we’re connecting people not just to destinations, but to essential services that can change lives.”