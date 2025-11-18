Shares

Absa Bank Kenya PLC has announced that it has reported a profit after tax of Ksh. 16.9 billion for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025. This is a 15% increase in net profit from the Ksh. 14.75 billion the company posted in a similar period in 2024.

This growth was fueled by an expanded revenue stream, highlighted by an 11% surge in non-interest income, reaching Ksh. 13.6 billion. This increase is attributed to successful diversification into new business lines.

Despite the overall positive performance, the bank’s total revenues for the third quarter period held steady at Ksh. 46.6 billion, reflecting a challenging operating environment characterized by a compressed rates landscape. Consequently, Net Interest Income experienced a 5% drop to Ksh. 33.0 billion.

The Bank’s financial foundation remains solid, with significant balance sheet growth:

Customer Deposits increased by 9% to Ksh. 384 billion.

Customer Assets closed at Ksh. 310 billion.

Total Assets grew by 14% to Ksh. 554 billion.

Absa Bank Kenya PLC Managing Director & CEO, Abdi Mohamed, commented that the performance demonstrates significant progress in executing the bank’s strategic aspirations while effectively navigating the operating landscape.

“In the period under review, we continued to demonstrate our purpose in action: Empowering Africa’s tomorrow together, one story at a time. This has been achieved through the provision of financial and non-financial resources to our customers, availing the requisite support to attain their ambitions,” said Mr. Mohamed.

He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting customers and unlocking growth opportunities across all segments: Consumer, Business, and Corporate and Investment Banking.

Key performance and operational highlights

Metric Result Insight Return on Equity 24% Reinforces commitment to sustainable shareholder value. Impairment Improved by 40% to Kshs.4.8 billion Reflects prudent risk management amidst a challenging environment. Cost-to-Income Ratio Improved to 37.6% Driven by a 1% reduction in total costs (Kshs.17.5 billion). Digitization 71% of customer processes digitised; 94% of transactions via alternative channels Demonstrates successful transformational investments in efficiency. Total Capital Adequacy Ratio 20.9% (vs. 14.5% regulatory limit) Strong capital position to support growth and investments. Liquidity Reserve Position 49.8% (vs. 20% regulatory limit) Ample liquidity headroom.

The bank highlighted key initiatives across its main business pillars: