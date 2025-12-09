Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has expanded its network by unveiling two new service channels, the Branch on the Move and the Service Pod.

This rollout, combined with six new branches opened in 2025, brings Absa’s total footprint to 91 branches and service centres. The channels are central to the bank’s Tupo Ulipo (we are where you are) campaign, aimed at expanding into all key regions and high-traffic malls.

The Branch on the Move is a solar-powered truck designed to offer everyday banking services. This mobile service extends availability beyond traditional branch hours and provides:

On-the-spot debit card issuance.

Digital onboarding for new account opening.

Real-time activation of banking services.

Complementing the mobile truck are the first lounge-style Absa Service Pods, built within malls. These pods offer fast, personalised, and modern banking services within mall operating hours, providing customers with extended access beyond normal branch times.

Both the Branch on the Move and the Service Pods have been intentionally designed with accessibility and inclusion in mind, catering to:

Persons with disabilities and the elderly.

Customers with low digital literacy.

Busy professionals requiring flexible banking options.

Absa Bank’s Consumer Banking Director, Moses Muthui, stated, “With each innovation, we are responding to our consumers’ needs on access to financial services, enhancing inclusion for all. Our growth in distribution channels this year is a stamp of our commitment to bring modern banking closer to communities across Kenya.”

The new channels complement branches opened this year in Gilgil, Kawangware, Kisumu, Mtwapa, and Wajir, where Absa introduced Shariah-compliant services.

Moses Muthui added that Absa’s strategy recognizes the essential co-existence of digital banking and physical branches. While digital channels offer speed, physical touchpoints are crucial for trust, advisory, and relationship building.

To strengthen this hybrid model, the bank has also grown its agency network to over 8,000 agents nationwide.

Absa plans to roll out seven additional mobile banking trucks and more service pods in high-traffic malls nationwide.