Absa Bank Kenya PLC has announced that it has posted a Ksh. 11.7 billion net profit for the half-year ended June 30, 2025. This is a 9% growth in net profit from the Ksh. 10.7 billion the company posted in a previous period in 2024.
The revenue remained at Ksh. 31.5 billion, a marginal 1.2% decline from last year due to lower interest rates, partly offset by improved cost of funds management. Net interest income fell by 2.9% to Ksh. 22.3 billion, while non-interest income grew by 3.3% to Ksh. 9.1 billion, driven by diversified streams from fees and commissions.
During this period, customer deposits increased by 2.3% to Ksh. 361 billion, while customer assets declined by 3.6% to Ksh. 305 billion. Total assets grew by 10.4% to Ksh. 532 billion.
“Our results highlight the resilience of our operations and the relevance of our growth strategy, centred on being the primary partner for our customers,” said Abdi Mohamed, Managing Director and CEO. “We are unlocking value across both traditional and emerging revenue streams while positioning the business for long-term growth.
Absa Kenya has announced a period of performance, characterized by enhanced customer offerings, strategic investments, and strong financial results. The bank focused on strengthening its market position across key business areas while also embedding sustainability and corporate responsibility into its core operations.
Absa expanded its asset management business to over Ksh. 30 billion, making it the third-largest in the market. The bank’s remittance market share grew through personalized forex solutions.
Investments in digital channels and its physical network of branches, ATMs, and agencies reinforced its commitment to service excellence. To support the business community, Absa launched the Business Credit Card, expanded its Shariah-compliant La Riba offering, and facilitated global trade missions to countries like Estonia and the USA for entrepreneurs.
The Corporate and Investment Banking division executed several landmark transactions, including acting as the lead advisor for a Ksh. 2.5 billion rights issue and the dual listing of the Satrix MSCI World ETF. The launch of the Absa Custody Business further deepened the bank’s capital markets infrastructure.
Absa’s strategic investments in customer experience and operational efficiency have yielded tangible results. Currently, 71% of customer processes are digitized, and 94% of transactions are handled through alternative channels. This efficiency has helped the bank maintain costs at Kshs. 11.4 billion, resulting in a significantly improved cost-to-income ratio of 36%.
The bank’s impairment improved by 38% to Ksh. 3.2 billion, reflecting its commitment to prudent risk management. Absa maintains a healthy portfolio quality and a sufficient coverage ratio to manage potential future credit losses.
Absa’s capital and liquidity ratios remain strong, with a total capital adequacy ratio of 20.5% and a liquidity reserve position of 45.5%, well above regulatory requirements.
Sustainability remained a focus, with approximately Ksh. 20 billion advanced in sustainable finance. The bank was also recognized as a Top Employer for the fourth consecutive year. Absa continued its investment in sports development through golf and athletics, providing platforms for Kenyan sportsmen and women to grow, and supported the wider creative economy.
In a move to reward its shareholders, the Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of Ksh. 0.20 per ordinary share for the year 2025, payable on or about October 15, 2025.