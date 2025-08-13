Shares

Absa Bank Kenya PLC has announced that it has posted a Ksh. 11.7 billion net profit for the half-year ended June 30, 2025. This is a 9% growth in net profit from the Ksh. 10.7 billion the company posted in a previous period in 2024.

The revenue remained at Ksh. 31.5 billion, a marginal 1.2% decline from last year due to lower interest rates, partly offset by improved cost of funds management. Net interest income fell by 2.9% to Ksh. 22.3 billion, while non-interest income grew by 3.3% to Ksh. 9.1 billion, driven by diversified streams from fees and commissions.

During this period, customer deposits increased by 2.3% to Ksh. 361 billion, while customer assets declined by 3.6% to Ksh. 305 billion. Total assets grew by 10.4% to Ksh. 532 billion.

“Our results highlight the resilience of our operations and the relevance of our growth strategy, centred on being the primary partner for our customers,” said Abdi Mohamed, Managing Director and CEO. “We are unlocking value across both traditional and emerging revenue streams while positioning the business for long-term growth.