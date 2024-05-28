Shares

M-PESA Foundation is holding a week-long free fistula medical camp at Makueni County Referral Hospital in Makueni County as it marks the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. The foundation has invested KES 8.5m towards the camp

Over 100 women living with fistula are expected to benefit from free surgeries, screening, and medical advice. The camp is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Makueni County Government, UNFPA, Jhpiego, Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa, among other partners.

The Foundation aims to impact at least 1000 women by the end of this year as it affirms its efforts to restore dignity in the community. In addition to direct medical intervention, the M-PESA Foundation is working on upgrading hospitals and healthcare facilities to better monitor and treat fistula cases promptly, therefore ultimately reducing the prevalence of fistula.

“We value the importance of partnerships, and our collaboration with Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa is a testament to our commitment to improving maternal health. Since 2021, we have restored the dignity of more than 1,000 women living with fistula through treatment and free reconstructive surgeries. We strongly urge more women to get screened and take advantage of these medical camps for free surgeries,” said Nicholas Ng’ang’a, M-PESA Foundation Chairman.

“We reaffirm our commitment to restoring the dignity, health, and mental well-being of women and girls affected by this condition. Female Genital Fistula is a human rights concern impacting the most vulnerable. At the Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa, we address the socio-economic, cultural, and mental health factors perpetuating this condition. By collaborating with our partners, communities, and governments, we aim to break the cycle of Female Genital Fistula. Let us unite to eliminate obstetric fistula and restore hope and dignity to women across Africa,” remarked Tanya Nduati, CEO of the Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa.

Timely access to quality emergency obstetric care and the presence of trained health professionals with midwifery skills during childbirth is the most cost-effective way to reduce maternal mortality and morbidities such as fistula.