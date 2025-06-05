Shares

The M-Pesa Foundation has launched Wezesha Mama to support and empower women’s groups in various parts of the country. Wezesha Mama is designed to empower registered women’s groups with the skills, resources, and opportunities they need to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

The announcement was made during an event held at Mombasa Sports Club as part of the ongoing M-PESA Sokoni Festival, and comes as the Foundation marks 15 years of transforming lives in Kenya.

Wezesha Mama seeks to empower over 500 women’s groups across the country with financial and digital literacy training, business development and planning support, marketing, branding, and product improvement as well as access to grants.

“Wezesha Mama is not just a programme, it is a movement to equip women-led groups with the tools they need to succeed. When women rise, entire communities rise, and we are proud to be walking this journey with them, starting at the coast and spreading across all 47 counties,” said Nicholas Nganga, Chairman, M-Pesa Foundation.

At the end of the 12-month programme, the top three groups from five regions across the country will be awarded grants of Ksh. 500,000, Ksh. 300,000, and Ksh. 200,000 respectively. This will go towards supporting their group’s activities. Participating groups will also become part of the M-PESA Mama Network, a nationwide community of women entrepreneurs committed to shared growth and peer learning.

Wezesha Mama builds on M-Pesa Foundation’s previous partnerships with organisations like Hand in Hand East Africa and Rose Women Foundation, which have helped thousands of women access business training and financing.

M-PESA Sokoni is a two-month campaign that is part of the ongoing M-PESA at 18 celebrations, marking M-PESA’s role in Kenya’s digital and financial landscape and the impact it has had on the lives of millions of Kenyans. The coastal tour will culminate on Saturday, 7th June at Mombasa Sports Club Grounds with the M-PESA Sokoni Festival.