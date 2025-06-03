Shares

Safaricom has announced a nationwide campaign, dubbed the M-PESA Sokoni Festival, aimed rewarding customers with product offers. The festival is part of the year long celebrations to Safaricom’s 25th anniversary in October this year.

The festival will bring together more than 150 local and national businesses from across the country. They will offer deals to customers that will include discounts on devices, electronics, household items, beauty and fashion products, travel, and more.

“M-PESA Sokoni is more than just a marketplace; it is a unique family friendly event where we are offering our esteemed customers an opportunity to enjoy amazing deals on a variety of products, great entertainment, and business owners get an opportunity to showcase their products and services, connect with customers and grow their brands,” said Safaricom CEO, Dr. Peter Ndegwa.

The campaign kicked off in Mombasa today with several activities lined up throughout the week. It started with Safire Connect, a forum that brings together like-minded individuals to exchange ideas on hustle, personal branding, opportunities within the community and financial wellness.

This will be followed by a programme by the M-PESA Foundation, dubbed Wezesha Mama. It will bring together women groups from the region for financial and digital literacy training as well as an opportunity to access seed capital to boost their business activities.

Safaricom will also host regional M-PESA Agents Awards to recognize and award M-PESA agent stores that have shown exemplary performance over the last year. For businesses across the country, the Grow with Safaricom Business forums aim to empower SMEs with the knowledge and skills that can help them to sustainably accelerate their growth and overcome challenges such as digitization of their operations, limited access to markets, regulatory barriers, brand building, and a lack of digital marketing skills.

The coastal tour will culminate on Saturday, 7th June at Mombasa Sports Club Grounds with the M-PESA Sokoni Festival.

“As Safaricom, we pride ourselves at being the biggest supporter of Kenyan passion points through music, sports and culture and the M-PESA Sokoni Festival is a great opportunity to showcase this. For those who will not manage to come physically, the offers will also be available on our e-commerce platform, Masoko.com,” Dr. Ndegwa added.

The two-month campaign is part of the ongoing M-PESA at 18 celebrations, marking M-PESA’s role in Kenya’s digital and financial landscape.

Through the campaign, Safaricom customers will also learn about and be empowered by various Safaricom products and services, including Ziidi MMF, Taasi Till and Taasi Pochi, Fuliza ya Biashara, Pochi la Biashara, Lipa na M-PESA, Safaricom Hook, Safaricom Emerald, and Masoko.