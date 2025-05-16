Shares

M-Pesa Foundation has launched the construction of learning facilities worth Ksh. 115 million at Maisha Masha and Mtangawanda Primary Schools in Lamu County.

At Maisha Masha Primary School in Witu, Lamu West Sub-County, the Foundation will invest Ksh. 70 million. This will go towards supporting the construction of 12 new classrooms to accommodate the student population, including ECDE learners. A new and fully equipped kitchen, science laboratory and 40-seater ICT laboratory where the students will be able to learn digital skills will also be constructed. The Foundation will also drill a borehole and install a water kiosk.

“M-Pesa Foundation invests heavily in education as a pillar because we recognise it as a powerful tool that can contribute to the development of any society. To achieve this, we are we have worked with various partners to impact millions of Kenyans across the country. Our Citizens of the Future initiative aims to provide the resources and facilities that will support the educational journey of young learners,” said Patricia Ithau, M-Pesa Foundation Trustee.

In Mtangawanda Primary School in Faza, Lamu East Sub-County, M-Pesa Foundation will invest Ksh. 45 million. This will cater for the construction and equipping of new classrooms for Grade 1-9 learners, a new ECDE block, an administration block, and an ICT lab. It will also cater for the drilling of a borehole which will address the challenge of water scarcity in the area.

“We are grateful to M-Pesa Foundation for the continuous partnership over the years, especially in helping to improve maternal health outcomes. Their support in renovating schools is an important step towards improving education in Lamu. They are contributing to a better future for our children and communities by establishing safer and more conducive learning environments,” said H.E. Issa Timamy, Governor, Lamu County.

The Foundation has undertaken similar projects in other counties including Homa Bay, Meru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Baringo, Bomet, Siaya, Migori and Vihiga, among others, as it continues to improve school infrastructure across the country.