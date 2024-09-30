Shares

The M-PESA Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Migori County Government, UNFPA, Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa has organized a free fistula camp in Migori. The camp, whose total investment is Ksh. 9 million, is running until 2nd October.

Over 120 women living with fistula are expected to benefit from free surgeries, screening, and medical advice during the camp being held at the Migori County Referral Hospital. The Foundation aims to impact at least 1000 women by the end of this year as it affirms its efforts to restore dignity in the community. In addition to direct medical intervention, the M-PESA Foundation is working on upgrading hospitals and healthcare facilities to better monitor and treat fistula cases promptly, therefore ultimately reducing the prevalence of fistula.

As part of its efforts to support maternal and child health, the M-PESA Foundation will also distribute Mama Packs to new mothers at Nyamira County Referral Hospital and Kimaiti Dispensary in Bungoma County.

Speaking in Migori, Nicholas Ng’ang’a, M-PESA Foundation Chairman said, “Since 2021, we have restored the dignity of more than 1,000 women living with fistula through treatment and free reconstructive surgeries. We strongly urge more women to get screened and take advantage of these medical camps for free surgeries.”

On her part, Tanya Nduati, CEO of the Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa said, “Female Genital Fistula is a human rights concern impacting the most vulnerable. At the Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa, we address the socio-economic, cultural, and mental health factors perpetuating this condition. By collaborating with our partners, communities, and governments, we aim to break the cycle of Female Genital Fistula. Let us unite to eliminate obstetric fistula and restore hope and dignity to women across Africa.”