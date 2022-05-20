Shares

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Board has appointed Ms Terry Ramadhani Kiunge as the new Chief Executive Officer at the Authority with immediate effect. She will be taking over from Mr John Kabuchi, who has been serving in an acting capacity.

This appointment concludes a competitive recruitment process undertaken by the Board and technically assisted by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Consulting Services (JKUATES) Executive selection experts.

Ms. Terry Ramadhani Kiunge is a seasoned human resources Management practitioner with over 19 years of experience in the fields of Human Resource Development, organisational transformation, process re-engineering and implementation.

Ms. Ramadhani holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Liverpool, Adaptive Leadership Certification from the Harvard Kennedy School and a Bachelor of Education from Kenyatta University. She is a certified project management professional and a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

She has held several strategic and leadership positions in the health sector, both in the Public and Private sectors. Before her KEMSA appointment, Ms Kiunge served as the Aga Khan University Director Academy HR and Global Change. She has also previously worked as a Senior Director at the President’s Delivery Unit (PDU). At PDU, she provided essential project management, monitoring and evaluation support for several

national government Health pillar flagship projects, including the Universal Health Coverage (UHC). She also previously served as a KEMSA Board Member and extended invaluable support to the Board and Management.

She will be expected to spearhead and sustain the necessary reforms geared at guaranteeing ethical and cost-effective operations.