Whether you’re new to TikTok or a seasoned user, safeguarding your privacy and controlling your digital experience is paramount. TikTok provides a robust suite of customizable settings and built-in safety tools, empowering you to cultivate a secure and positive environment tailored to your preferences.
Here are 8 key features and tips to help you manage your account, set boundaries, and stay informed, so you can confidently enjoy the content you love:
1. Master Your Privacy Settings
Take charge of who sees your content. TikTok offers both public and private account options. Plus, our new Security Checkup tool provides a comprehensive review of your security settings.
2. Activate Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and Passkeys
Enhance your account’s security with these vital extra layers of protection. 2FA and passkeys are crucial in preventing unauthorized access.
3. Tailor Your Content Preferences
You’re in command of your For You feed. Customize your experience by adjusting topics, filtering keywords or hashtags, and even refreshing your feed. These tools help you discover content that truly aligns with your interests. Learn more in our Education Guide.
4. Manage Your Messaging Preferences
Control who can message you. Whether you prefer to allow the wider TikTok community to contact you or restrict it further, managing your direct message settings is essential for staying safe and avoiding unwanted interactions. (Note: Direct messaging is not available for users under 16.)
5. Utilize Digital Wellbeing Tools
TikTok’s built-in screen time features help you be mindful of your usage. Set daily screen time limits, schedule breaks, and more to manage your time on the app effectively.
6. Explore Accessibility Features
Customize your viewing experience. Adjust text size, enable captions, and filter out videos that may trigger photosensitivity based on your needs. TikTok also supports device-level screen readers for easier navigation.
7. Visit Your Activity Centre
Centralize your in-app activity management. Here, you can review your watch, comment, and search history, manage post visibility, and even check your login history for any suspicious activity.
8. Monitor Reporting History and Account Status
Stay updated on your reported content and account standing. Navigate to Settings > Support > Safety Centre to access these tools and resolve any account-related queries.