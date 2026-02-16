Shares

The sports and media communities are reeling following a disturbing incident involving the physical assault of an accredited journalist, known as Rix, during the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament.

The incident, which has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, has raised urgent questions regarding the safety of the press and the conduct of officials within the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) circuit.

Witnesses and social media footage reportedly show the journalist being violently obstructed while attempting to cover the event. The assault is being viewed not only as a personal attack but as a direct infringement on the freedom of the press, a fundamental pillar of democracy.

Why was an accredited media personnel, @its_RIX assaulted by security officials yesterday at Nyayo Stadium and what steps have you taken to address this. pic.twitter.com/jdvrQ5Gpn7 — Hesbon Nyamari⚽️ (@Hesbon_nyamari) February 16, 2026

The outcry intensified as the alleged aggressor was identified by onlookers as Bernard Kibet. The implications of these allegations are particularly severe due to the multiple roles Kibet reportedly holds. He serves as the head coach for Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad rugby team and is also a police officer within the Administration Police.

The involvement of a high-ranking coach and a member of the security forces has led to calls for a dual investigation. Critics argue that those in positions of authority should be the primary defenders of order and professional conduct, rather than the perpetrators of unprovoked aggression.

The spotlight now shifts to the Kenya Rugby Union and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). Stakeholders are calling for: