Jubilee Asset Management Limited (JAML) has officially announced the launch of the Jubilee Asset Management Graduate Investment Analyst Development Programme (J-GIADP).

Developed in partnership with Strathmore University, the three-year initiative is designed to identify and cultivate the next generation of high-calibre investment professionals in East Africa.

The J-GIADP primary objective is to transform high-potential graduates into seasoned experts, specifically targeting future roles such as Senior Investment Analysts, Portfolio Managers, and Chief Investment Officers.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Dominic Kiarie, CEO of Jubilee Asset Management Limited, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration with Strathmore University.

“The programme is designed to strategically establish a sustainable flow of highly skilled professionals to support Jubilee Asset Management’s ambition and long-term growth,” Kiarie stated. He noted that the partnership ensures trainees receive a balanced education—combining a rigorous academic grounding with the practical, real-world exposure required to thrive in an evolving global economy.

Dr. Godfrey Achono, Dean of the Strathmore Institute of Mathematical Sciences, echoed these sentiments, noting that while there is an abundance of untapped talent among Kenyan graduates, structured learning and mentorship are the keys to unlocking their full potential.

JAML confirmed that all participants will receive full sponsorship for the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification. The CFA designation is globally recognized as the gold standard in the investment industry.