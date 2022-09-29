Shares

Strathmore University and Adrian Kenya have announced their intention to collaborate to build capacity in renewable energy solutions in Kenya. The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Strathmore University, through its Energy Research Centre, and Adrian Kenya partnership will seek to enhance capacity building in Solar Energy Certification, strengthening leadership capabilities, and provision of expert services in renewable energy solutions.

Adrian Kenya develops solar PV solutions in East and Central Africa and has established multiple partnerships to deliver Solar PV solutions. They include the scope of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPCF).

Speaking during the event, Mr. Benard W. Njoroge said “At Adrian, we are guided by our vision to ‘Transform Africa by Connecting Businesses and Communities through Sustainable Technologies, and we uphold a partnership with a leading institution, Strathmore University, committed to excellence in education and research globally. The world is increasingly adopting alternative energy sources to manage reliability, environmental sustainability, and cost. This has resulted in the increased penetration of renewable energy solutions in Africa.”

Adrian is an enabler for women in technology and through this partnership, will provide mentorship opportunities to women pursuing engineering courses at the Strathmore School for Computing and Engineering Sciences.

“Strathmore University is the only university with a well-developed energy research centre, and as part of our mandate, we promote the use of green energy, an area Strathmore is well established in. As an institution, we are keen on the aspect of industry collaborations as they catalyse innovation and growth in technology. The signing of this document signifies a collaboration in which Strathmore University provides research and knowledge enhancement while Adrian provides the practical aspect in the deployment of innovative renewable energy solutions in the market,” said Prof. Izael Da Silva.