Shares

Standard Chartered in partnership with @iLabAfrica-Strathmore University has launched mentorship program targeting women seeking an entry into careers in Cybersecurity. This follows in-depth research and industry consultations that highlighted a wide skills and gender gap in the cybersecurity space.

The program, targets 100 women participants residing in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in any field with junior level experience (2-3 years). It will be administered virtually with a structured and self-paced learning model with mentorship circles and fireside chats as key parts of the program. Mentors will be assigned to the participating women to guide them through the program.

The International Information System Security Certification Consortium’s Cybersecurity (ISC2) Workforce Study, reported that , the world Cybersecurity workforce must grow by 65% in 2022 to effectively defend organisations’ critical assets, demonstrating the need for more capacity building in the cyberspace. With a wide spectrum of roles and careers available ranging from penetration testers, ethical hackers, cybersecurity engineers, architects and cybersecurity risk professionals among others, this program will expand job and career opportunities for the women in cybersecurity program.

Kariuki Ngari, Standard Chartered Bank CEO (Kenya and East Africa Cluster) said, “Technologies are coming together to create a completely new “exponential” and convergent world creating a very different way of interacting. This new world has resulted in a dramatic increase with Africa emerging as a favorite target of cybercriminals, with costly consequences. Cyber security mentorships that build capacity are critical for survival in this new world order. There is a shortage of 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals globally, our continent only has 10,000 certified cybersecurity professionals. More specifically, women in the field of cybersecurity account for only 24 percent of the overall workforce, with the Africa and Middle East having the lowest representation, at 10 percent. We, through our Future Makers program are partnering with like-minded bodies such as Strathmore University to we start the journey of ensuring that our world is safer and that women who are always marginalised are well represented and ready to serve in this exciting new world.”

Dr Joseph Sevilla, Director @iLabAfrica- Strathmore University, said, “Locally, the most recent National Cybersecurity Report showed that during October – December 2020, the National KE-CIRT/CC detected 56,206,097 cyber threat events which was a 59.8% increase from the previous period. As such, with increasing cyberthreats and limited talent in the workforce, we need to break entry barriers and provide technological and systemic structures that support the growth and competitiveness of cybersecurity professionals. This is more so for East African women in cybersecurity. With this program, we are creating a space for women in cybersecurity to get access to the support, skills, knowledge, and networks necessary for professional growth and we hope to see increased interest and adoption of cybersecurity roles by women in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. We also hope that this is only a first of many to come especially with Kenya cited as a regional innovation and technological hub.’’

The Cyber Mentorship Program will be run by Standard Chartered in collaboration with Strathmore University’s (@iLabAfrica Research and Innovation Centre) and is open to women applicants from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

To be considered for the program, participants will need to meet the following requirements:

Have a working knowledge of English.

Have a minimum of 2-3 years’ junior level working experience.

Be keen in pursuing a career in cybersecurity.

Have a computer and stable internet connection.

If you are interested in the program and meet the qualifications, click here to register.