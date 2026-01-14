Shares

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a mandatory 14-day removal notice for all billboards, signage, and temporary structures located along the A8/B10 Highway, stretching from the James Gichuru Road junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The directive, announced by KeNHA Acting Director General Luka Kimeli, is part of a broader initiative to facilitate capacity enhancement, landscaping, and beautification projects along this critical corridor.

The notice affects a wide range of roadside developments, including:

Commercial billboards and advertising signs.

Directional signage.

Tree nursery beds.

Various temporary installations and structures.

KeNHA has warned that any structures remaining after the two-week deadline will be demolished by the authority without further notice. Owners and operators have been urged to comply immediately to avoid the loss of property and the potential cost of forced removal.

“All roadside developments within the road reserve must be removed within 14 days to pave the way for project works,” stated Kimeli. He added that the upgrades are designed to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and elevate the aesthetic appeal of the primary gateway into Nairobi.

This enforcement follows a directive from President William Ruto in December 2025 regarding the “modernization of infrastructure” around JKIA. The President noted that while the Nairobi Expressway has improved travel on the upper deck, the lower section of Mombasa Road requires reconstruction and beautification to reflect Nairobi’s status as a regional hub.

The project is currently being overseen by KeNHA’s Director of Maintenance, Eng. Ezekiel Fukwo, with the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) serving as the primary contractor. Once finished, the highway is expected to feature upgraded infrastructure, improved environmental sustainability, and a significantly modernized look.