After delays due to security concerns, the construction of the 140-kilometer El Wak-Rhamu road is set to begin, thanks to funding secured from the African Development Bank (AfDB). This crucial road project is part of a larger initiative to upgrade the 740-kilometer Isiolo-Mandera Corridor, a vital trade route connecting Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) recently confirmed the receipt of approximately Ksh. 27.5 billion (about $215 million) from the AfDB for the El Wak-Rhamu road upgrade. This funding is part of a larger package of around Ksh. 100 billion from the AfDB to improve infrastructure in Kenya.

The project, initially slated to commence in August 2023, faced significant delays due to security challenges in the region, primarily attributed to the activities of the Al-Shabaab militant group. To address these concerns, the government has implemented a comprehensive security management plan to ensure the safety of the entire corridor.

The upgraded Isiolo-Mandera Corridor is expected to significantly enhance trade between Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia. Projections indicate a 15% increase in trade volumes, rising from Ksh. 25.7 billion to Ksh. 29.5 billion annually.

In addition to boosting trade, the upgraded road will also improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs. Transit time is expected to decrease by approximately 1.5 hours, and vehicle operating costs are projected to fall by Ksh. 25 per kilometer.

The El Wak-Rhamu road upgrade represents a major step forward for infrastructure development and regional integration in the Horn of Africa. By overcoming security challenges and securing vital funding, the government is paving the way for enhanced trade, improved connectivity, and economic growth in the region.