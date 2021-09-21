Shares

Ethiopia and the Government of Kenya through the Ethiopia Customs Commission and the Border Control and Operation Coordination Committee have signed the Moyale-Moyale One Stop Border Post (OSBP) operational procedure manual.

The signing ceremony was held in Addis Ababa and attended by key private and public sector players from both countries. This follows the inauguration launch on 9th December, 2020 by the Heads of both Governments and the subsequent commencement of OSBP Operations on 8th June, 2021.

The OSBP operations manual is intended to guide Government officers of the border regulatory agencies in successful implementation of coordinated border management operations. This is expected to improve border crossing efficiencies by making border clearance processes easier, faster and cheaper for traders, transporters and travelers, without compromise to the border regulatory requirements.

The two Governments also held a consultative workshop at Moyale OSBP, with representatives from various public and private sector organisations from both Ethiopia and Kenya.

Speaking during the consultative workshop with the private sector, Mr. Kennedy Nyaiyo, Kenya’s head of delegation and the Secretary of Kenya’s Border Management Secretariat said, “The signing of the procedure manual will guarantee that all processes have been reviewed and harmonised. This will ensure that trading and cooperation between Kenya and Ethiopia is efficient and effectively facilitated.”

On his part, H.E. Debele Kabeta, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Customs Commission said, “Though the two countries have a long time friendly relations, trade connectivity between us has been quite insignificant compared to the potential we have for doing business”. He further stated that “Currently, the situation is changing and the volume and diversity of goods traded between Ethiopia and Kenya is growing at a higher rate. The operationalization of Moyale One Stop Border Post will be a breakthrough to boost trade relations and free movement of people between the two countries.”

Operations of the Moyale OSBP have been achieved through cooperation of the Governments of Ethiopia and Kenya, represented by Ethiopia Customs Commission, Ethiopia Roads Authority, KeNHA, Border Management Secretariat (Kenya), KRA and the other border regulatory agencies, supported by TradeMark East Africa with funding by the United Kingdom. The construction component of Moyale OSBP was funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the Governments of Ethiopia and Kenya.