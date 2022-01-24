Shares

The East African Business Council (EABC) with support from TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) has rolled out border visits and public-private dialogue with stakeholders. The talks were aimed at unlocking trade barriers at the Malaba, Busia, Mutukula, Rusumo and Kabanga borders.

EABC and Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) took part in the bilateral meeting at Malaba (OSBP) and welcomes the resolutions of the meeting. The resolutions are aimed at reducing the 12KMs and 40KMs current cargo traffic queue at Busia and Malaba One-Stop Border Post respectively.

The following resolutions were resolved at the dialogue.

1. Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) & Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to increase staff at the entry point into Uganda to 5 and 4 per 8 hour shift respectively.

2. suspension of cargo scanning on the Kenya side.

3. Security agencies to reduce on security checks along highways to facilitate quick movement of trucks conveying cargo.

4. Suspension of weighbridge activities until after clearance of the backlog.

6. Empty and small trucks including those of perishable foods be diverted to Lwakhakha.

7. COVID test certificates to be valid for 14 days equivalent to turn around time for a cargo delivery trip and verification of cargo by URA to be done at D and G yard 2km from Malaba OSBP.

The EABC-TMEA border visit and public-private dialogue at Malaba and Busia will monitor the implementation of the resolutions and discuss new developments related to trade facilitation. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presents significant challenges to the cross-border trade due to measures and restrictions that have led to a slow pace for cargo clearance across EAC borders and increased the costs of doing business.

“The East African Business Council (EABC) and Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) commends the Ministers of Works and Transport of the Republics of Uganda and Kenya following today’s bilateral meeting that will reduce the congestion of 4000 cargo trucks at Malaba border,” said Mr. John Bosco Kalisa EABC CEO.