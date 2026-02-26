Shares

Recent reports and leaked documents have ignited a firestorm of controversy surrounding the Directorate of Immigration Services. Allegations suggest that high-ranking officials, acting under directives from the State House, have facilitated the issuance of Kenyan passports to several foreign nationals, bypassing mandatory legal protocols.

Central to these claims is Evelyn Cheluget, the Director General of Immigration Services. It is alleged that staff within the department were instructed to treat specific applicants as Very Important Persons (VIPs), granting them express processing that skips the standard vetting duration.

To obtain a Kenyan passport legally, an applicant must possess a Kenyan National Identity Card and an active eCitizen account, followed by a verified payment. The current outcry raises critical questions regarding the integrity of this process:

Account Transparency: Whose eCitizen accounts were utilized to lodge these applications for foreign nationals?

The “Zero Token” Theory: There are concerns that “zero tokens” were used—a method where the system is manipulated to show a completed payment without any actual funds being transferred to the National Treasury.

Executive Influence: Allegations persist that these orders originated directly from the State House, pressuring immigration officers to prioritize these files.

A document circulating online purportedly lists several individuals who have recently applied for or renewed Kenyan passports. Notably, the list includes Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo (Number 6), a Zimbabwean businessman who has faced significant legal scrutiny and fraud allegations in his home country. Algoney Hamdan Dagalo, the younger brother of RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), according to the U.S. Treasury, has a Kenyan Passport number AK1586127.

Tracking Id Name Application Type Passport Type Loading Date 1111796189 SHAREIF MOHAMMED OSMAN SHAREIF SULEIMAN New Ordinary 24 February 2026 1111796187 TAHA OSMAN ISHAG ADAM New Ordinary 24 February 2026 1111796184 SIDDIG ELSADIG ELSIDDIG ELMAHDI New Ordinary 24 February 2026 1111791676 OMAR BASHIR MOHAMED MANIS Renewal Ordinary 13 February 2026 1111791063 OMAR BASHIR MOHAMED YUNIS New Ordinary 12 February 2026 1111685723 WICKNEL MUNODAANI CHIVAYO New Ordinary 08 July 2025 1111683191 SAMY AHMED Renewal Ordinary 02 July 2025 1111683154 ELGOONY AHMED Renewal Ordinary 02 July 2025 1111633709 STEPHEN BUOY ROLNYANG New Ordinary 27 March 2025 1111610639 SAMY AHMED New Ordinary 14 February 2025 1111610635 MOHAMED ELDAWI New Ordinary 14 February 2025 1111610632 MAYADA HAMDAN New Ordinary 14 February 2025 1111610624 HASSABO MOHAMMED New Ordinary 14 February 2025 1111610615 ABAZAR AHMMED New Ordinary 14 February 2025 1111610611 ELGOONY AHMED New Ordinary 14 February 2025 1111610600 ALAA ELDIN ABDELRAHEEM New Ordinary 14 February 2025 1111609309 TAHA ELHUSSIN New Ordinary 12 February 2025 1111609305 MOHAMMED HASSABO New Ordinary 12 February 2025 1111609293 TAGALDEEN AHMED New Ordinary 12 February 2025 1111609292 ABDARAHEEM HAMDAN New Ordinary 12 February 2025 1111609287 YAGOUB GASI New Ordinary 12 February 2025 1111609284 IBRAHIM AHMMED New Ordinary 12 February 2025 1111526474 FATIMA EISA New Ordinary 18 September 2024 1111526473 ZAHRAA HAMDAN New Ordinary 18 September 2024 1111526472 ADIL HAMDAN New Ordinary 18 September 2024 1111526471 ZARWA HAMDAN New Ordinary 18 September 2024 1111512011 MUSA HAMDAN MUSA New Ordinary 27 August 2024 1111512002 ALGONEY MUSA New Ordinary 27 August 2024

The presence of foreign nationals, particularly those with a history of electoral controversy, on a list of Kenyan passport applicants has raised alarms regarding the 2027 General Elections. Critics of President William Ruto argue that issuing sovereign documents to such individuals is a strategic move to facilitate external interference in the democratic process.

While the Directorate of Immigration has historically defended its processes as secure, the mounting evidence of passport cartels and the arrest of several officers for fraudulent activities in late 2025 continue to fuel public distrust.