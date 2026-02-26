Recent reports and leaked documents have ignited a firestorm of controversy surrounding the Directorate of Immigration Services. Allegations suggest that high-ranking officials, acting under directives from the State House, have facilitated the issuance of Kenyan passports to several foreign nationals, bypassing mandatory legal protocols.
Central to these claims is Evelyn Cheluget, the Director General of Immigration Services. It is alleged that staff within the department were instructed to treat specific applicants as Very Important Persons (VIPs), granting them express processing that skips the standard vetting duration.
To obtain a Kenyan passport legally, an applicant must possess a Kenyan National Identity Card and an active eCitizen account, followed by a verified payment. The current outcry raises critical questions regarding the integrity of this process:
- Account Transparency: Whose eCitizen accounts were utilized to lodge these applications for foreign nationals?
- The “Zero Token” Theory: There are concerns that “zero tokens” were used—a method where the system is manipulated to show a completed payment without any actual funds being transferred to the National Treasury.
- Executive Influence: Allegations persist that these orders originated directly from the State House, pressuring immigration officers to prioritize these files.
A document circulating online purportedly lists several individuals who have recently applied for or renewed Kenyan passports. Notably, the list includes Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo (Number 6), a Zimbabwean businessman who has faced significant legal scrutiny and fraud allegations in his home country. Algoney Hamdan Dagalo, the younger brother of RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), according to the U.S. Treasury, has a Kenyan Passport number AK1586127.
|Tracking Id
|Name
|Application Type
|Passport Type
|Loading Date
|1111796189
|SHAREIF MOHAMMED OSMAN SHAREIF SULEIMAN
|New
|Ordinary
|24 February 2026
|1111796187
|TAHA OSMAN ISHAG ADAM
|New
|Ordinary
|24 February 2026
|1111796184
|SIDDIG ELSADIG ELSIDDIG ELMAHDI
|New
|Ordinary
|24 February 2026
|1111791676
|OMAR BASHIR MOHAMED MANIS
|Renewal
|Ordinary
|13 February 2026
|1111791063
|OMAR BASHIR MOHAMED YUNIS
|New
|Ordinary
|12 February 2026
|1111685723
|WICKNEL MUNODAANI CHIVAYO
|New
|Ordinary
|08 July 2025
|1111683191
|SAMY AHMED
|Renewal
|Ordinary
|02 July 2025
|1111683154
|ELGOONY AHMED
|Renewal
|Ordinary
|02 July 2025
|1111633709
|STEPHEN BUOY ROLNYANG
|New
|Ordinary
|27 March 2025
|1111610639
|SAMY AHMED
|New
|Ordinary
|14 February 2025
|1111610635
|MOHAMED ELDAWI
|New
|Ordinary
|14 February 2025
|1111610632
|MAYADA HAMDAN
|New
|Ordinary
|14 February 2025
|1111610624
|HASSABO MOHAMMED
|New
|Ordinary
|14 February 2025
|1111610615
|ABAZAR AHMMED
|New
|Ordinary
|14 February 2025
|1111610611
|ELGOONY AHMED
|New
|Ordinary
|14 February 2025
|1111610600
|ALAA ELDIN ABDELRAHEEM
|New
|Ordinary
|14 February 2025
|1111609309
|TAHA ELHUSSIN
|New
|Ordinary
|12 February 2025
|1111609305
|MOHAMMED HASSABO
|New
|Ordinary
|12 February 2025
|1111609293
|TAGALDEEN AHMED
|New
|Ordinary
|12 February 2025
|1111609292
|ABDARAHEEM HAMDAN
|New
|Ordinary
|12 February 2025
|1111609287
|YAGOUB GASI
|New
|Ordinary
|12 February 2025
|1111609284
|IBRAHIM AHMMED
|New
|Ordinary
|12 February 2025
|1111526474
|FATIMA EISA
|New
|Ordinary
|18 September 2024
|1111526473
|ZAHRAA HAMDAN
|New
|Ordinary
|18 September 2024
|1111526472
|ADIL HAMDAN
|New
|Ordinary
|18 September 2024
|1111526471
|ZARWA HAMDAN
|New
|Ordinary
|18 September 2024
|1111512011
|MUSA HAMDAN MUSA
|New
|Ordinary
|27 August 2024
|1111512002
|ALGONEY MUSA
|New
|Ordinary
|27 August 2024
The presence of foreign nationals, particularly those with a history of electoral controversy, on a list of Kenyan passport applicants has raised alarms regarding the 2027 General Elections. Critics of President William Ruto argue that issuing sovereign documents to such individuals is a strategic move to facilitate external interference in the democratic process.
While the Directorate of Immigration has historically defended its processes as secure, the mounting evidence of passport cartels and the arrest of several officers for fraudulent activities in late 2025 continue to fuel public distrust.