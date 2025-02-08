Shares

The Kenyan Government, through the Immigration Department, introduced new rules requiring Kenyans wishing to apply, renew or replace a Kenyan passport to start the process on ecitizen.go.ke. The same took effect on May 1st 2015.

To register for a Kenyan passport on eCitizen, this is the process;

1. Register on eCitizen

The first step is to register on ecitizen.go.ke. You will need your National ID number and a phone number to complete the registration.

2. Login into eCitizen

You will then need to login to the ecitizen platform after successful registration and navigate to Department of Imigration Services and then submit application.

3. Passport type

You will then need to choose the passport type that applies to you.

The options are:

Passport Application For CHILDREN

Passport Application For ADULT

For Temporary passports, find how to apply for it here hapakenya.com/temporary-kenyan-passport-online/.

4. Choose the passport application you are making

After you choose the passport type, you will then be directed to a page that has the application guidelines + costs. At the bottom of it you will then need to click on apply now to get to the online application form.

You will then be required to choose which type of application you are making. If you have never had a passport, choose new application. If you have a passport and want to apply for the new Kenyan passport, choose renewal.

5. Fill personal details in application form

The online application form will require the applicant to fill all the details. After you fill all the details you will then be asked to review the form and ascertain that the details therein are correct. If everything is okay then you should click continue.

You will be required to upload the documents required either in PDF or jpeg.

The details the require include;

ID Number

Both parents ID number

If you have a passport, old passport number

If parent is deceased, the death certificate number

Date of birth

Eye colour

Height

Birth certificate number – The Birth Certificate numbers appear on the Left hand side of the Birth Certificate (above the date of birth.

Phone number

Home address

6. Payment

You will be directed to the payments page. The modes are: Safaricom M-PESA (Paybill no 206206), Debit Card, Credit Card, Prepaid Debit Card, Airtel Money and eCitizen Agent. You should choose your preferred payment method and then pay. Below are the costs for the passports.

The passport fees are as follows:

PASSPORT TYPE Fee (Ksh.) 34 Pages Ordinary “A” Series 7,500 50 pages Ordinary “B” Series 9,500 66 Pages Ordinary “C” Series 12,500 Diplomatic passport (50 page) 15,000 Mutilated Passport 20,000 Lost Passport 20,000

Kindly note that payments via Debit/Credit/Prepaid Cards attract an extra 2.5% handling fee.

7. Complete application

After you pay, you should then click on complete. If your payment has been received then you’ll be able to continue to the next page. The payment takes about 5 minutes to reflect.

8. Book appointment

You will then be required to book an appointment on the eCitizen platform. You should choose a date that works for you and the immigration centre where you want to submit your application. The immigration centres that are currently processing the new Kenyan passports in Kenya are in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret, and Embu. The passports are also being issued at the Kenyan embassy in Washington DC.

9. Print application

You should then print your filled application and three copies of the invoice available HERE and HERE on eCitizen.

The other processes including the documents needed remain the same. Previous articles that we have written about Kenyan passports are below.

