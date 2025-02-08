Shares

The process of getting a Kenyan passport can be simple or it can be a crash course in the workings of the Kenyan immigration bureaucracy. If you’d like the process to be simple, learn the requirements and put together everything you require to apply for your Kenyan passport.

From 1st September 2017, Kenyan passports are now ePassports and contains a chip that has information such as biometrics and a digital photo.

It is best to apply for your passport at least 30 days before you plan to travel. Here’s all you need to know about applying for a Kenyan passport.

Why you need a Kenyan passport

All Kenyan citizens who wish to travel anywhere outside Kenya will need a passport. However, those who wish to travel within East Africa can use a temporary passport.

Requirements

Applicants MUST appear in person for digital photo and biometrics capture.

An eCitizen pre-filled passport application form and three invoices.

Original birth certificate and photocopy.

Original National ID Card and photocopy.

Three Current passport size photos.

Recommenders ID Card copy.

Parents National ID cards copies or Death Certificate if deceased.

For applicants who are below the age of eighteen years, the parents or legal guardian’s written consent must be provided.

For applicants who are adopted, the original adoption certificate, clearance letter from the children’s department, and or, the Court ruling or award.

The application must be recommended in section 7 by a citizen of Kenya. The person recommending the applicant must not be an immediate relative.

Passport photographs

1. They photographs must be three in number.

2. The photographs must be taken full face without a hat.

3. The photographs must not be mounted.

4. The size of the photographs must not be more than 2½ inches by 2 inches or less than 2 inches by 1½ inches.

5. The photographs must be printed on normal thin photographic paper and must not be glazed on the reverse side.

6. The person recommending the applicant is required to endorse the reverse side of one copy of the photographs with the words: I certify that this is a true likeness of the applicant Mr. (Mrs. or Miss) and add his signature.

Application

Kenyans will have to start the application process for their passport on the eCitizen platform. Once you complete your application, you will need to pay for your passport. You can pay for your passport via Safaricom M-Pesa, Debit Card, Credit Card, Prepaid Debit Card, Airtel Money and eCitizen Agent.

Book an appointment

You will then be required to book an appointment on the eCitizen platform. You should choose a date that works for you and the immigration centre where you want to submit your application. The immigration centres that are currently processing the new Kenyan passports in Kenya are in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret, and Embu. The passports are also being issued at the Kenyan embassy in Washington DC. At the centres, immigration officials will receive your application plus required documents and also take your fingerprints, digital photo and signature.

Kenyan Passport fees

PASSPORT TYPE Fee (Ksh.) 34 Pages Ordinary “A” Series 7,500 50 pages Ordinary “B” Series 9,500 66 Pages Ordinary “C” Series 12,500 Diplomatic passport (50 page) 15,000 Mutilated Passport 20,000 Lost Passport 20,000

Availability

The Kenya Passport will be available for collection 30 days after successful application. eCitizen will SMS you when your passport is ready.

