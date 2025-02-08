Shares

Kenyan passports expire after a period of 10 years and if yours has expired you need to apply for a new one. If your passport expires then you need to apply for a new one.

Requirements for applying for a new one are the same as those for filled up ones. If you have an expired Kenyan passport, here are the requirements for applying for a new one.

Requirements

Applicants MUST appear in person for digital photo and biometrics capture.

An eCitizen pre-filled passport application form and three invoices.

Expired passport and photocopy of last two pages.

Original National ID Card & photocopy (copy certified by a lawyer).

Three Current passport size photos.

Recommenders ID Card copy (certified by a lawyer).

The application must be recommended in section 7 by a citizen of Kenya. The person recommending the applicant must not be an immediate relative.

Passport photographs

1. They photographs must be three in number.

2. The photographs must be taken full face without a hat.

3. The photographs must not be mounted.

4. The size of the photographs must not be more than 2½ inches by 2 inches or less than 2 inches by 1½ inches.

5. The photographs must be printed on normal thin photographic paper and must not be glazed on the reverse side.

6. The person recommending the applicant is required to endorse the reverse side of one copy of the photographs with the words: I certify that this is a true likeness of the applicant Mr. (Mrs. or Miss) and add his signature.

Application

Kenyans will have to start the application process for their passport on the eCitizen platform. Once you complete your application, you will need to pay for your passport. You can pay for your passport via Safaricom M-Pesa, Debit Card, Credit Card, Prepaid Debit Card, Airtel Money and eCitizen Agent.

Book an appointment

You will then be required to book an appointment on the eCitizen platform. You should choose a date that works for you and the immigration centre where you want to submit your application. The immigration centres that are currently processing the new Kenyan passports in Kenya are in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret, and Embu. The passports are also being issued at the Kenyan embassy in Washington DC. At the centres, immigration officials will receive your application plus required documents and also take your fingerprints, digital photo and signature.

Expired Kenyan Passport fees

PASSPORT TYPE Fee (Ksh.) 34 Pages Ordinary “A” Series 7,500 50 pages Ordinary “B” Series 9,500 66 Pages Ordinary “C” Series 12,500 Diplomatic passport (50 page) 15,000 Mutilated Passport 20,000 Lost Passport 20,000

Availability

The Kenya Passport will be available for collection 30 days after successful application.

