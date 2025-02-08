Shares

If you have a lost your Kenyan passport, you will need to apply for another one to be able to travel. Replacing a lost Kenyan passport is pretty straightforward but you however need extra requirements such as a police abstract, affidavit and a letter explaining the loss.

Below is the full list of requirements.

Requirements

Applicants MUST appear in person for digital photo and biometrics capture.

An eCitizen pre-filled passport application form and three invoices.

Original National ID Card and photocopy (copy certified by a lawyer).

Original birth certificate and photocopy.

Three Current passport size photos.

Recommenders ID Card copy (certified by a lawyer).

Police abstract

An affidavit detailing the circumstances under which the loss of the passport occurred.

Letter explaining how you lost the passport.

The application must be recommended in section 7 by a citizen of Kenya. The person recommending the applicant must not be an immediate relative.

Passport photographs

1. They photographs must be three in number.

2. The photographs must be taken full face without a hat.

3. The photographs must not be mounted.

4. The size of the photographs must not be more than 2½ inches by 2 inches or less than 2 inches by 1½ inches.

5. The photographs must be printed on normal thin photographic paper and must not be glazed on the reverse side.

6. The person recommending the applicant is required to endorse the reverse side of one copy of the photographs with the words: I certify that this is a true likeness of the applicant Mr. (Mrs. or Miss) and add his signature.

Application

Kenyans will have to start the application process for their passport on the eCitizen platform. Thereafter you will be required to visit an immigration office in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret and Embu for collection of fingerprints, digital photo and signature and also to drop required documents.

Lost Kenyan Passport fees

Ksh. 20,000

Availability

The Kenyan Passport will be available for collection 15 working days after successful application.

Other Resources