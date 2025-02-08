Shares

Kenyans are now required to apply for a temporary Kenyan passport (temporary permit) online on eCitizen. Kenyans can use temporary passports to travel within East Africa.

Process of applying

1. Log onto eCitizen.go.ke and navigate to Department of Immigration Services

2. Click on temporary permits and then choose the form that applies to you (Adult or Child).

3. When you choose the form that applies to you, you will then be directed to a page that has the application guidelines + costs. At the bottom of it you will then need to click on apply now to get to the online application form.

4. Fill in the form with all the details required.

5. You will be directed to the payments page. You should choose your preferred payment method and then pay. The temporary permit costs Ksh. 1,050.

6. Download and print the Temporary Permit from your eCitizen account then stick your passport photo on the permit.

7. Present your Temporary Permit to the Immigration officer when leaving the country. You will be an an original ID if you are above 18 and a birth certificate for minors.

Other resources