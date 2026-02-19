Shares

The Ghanaian government has officially launched an international legal pursuit of 36-year-old Russian national Vladislav Luilkov, known online as Yaytseslav, following the viral circulation of non-consensual intimate recordings involving African women.

Ghanaian authorities has released his passport details. The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has confirmed it is working in coordination with Interpol and international security agencies to extradite Luilkov to face criminal charges should he ever leave the Russian Federation.

Investigations by digital rights groups suggest that Luilkov’s actions were part of a calculated, predatory pattern. The suspect reportedly moved between various African capitals, exploiting his status as a foreign national to lure and record women.

The scandal has sparked a massive uproar across the continent, particularly in Kenya. Reports indicate that Luilkov filmed similar content during a recent stay in Nairobi.

In a stern statement, the Ghanaian government emphasized that jurisdictional limits would not hinder the pursuit of justice. The Ministry noted that recording and distributing intimate images without consent is a serious criminal offense under Ghanaian law.

“The non-consensual recording and distribution of intimate images is a criminal offense. It’s a crime to record a person without their consent,” the Ministry stated.

Beyond the pursuit of the suspect, the Ghanaian government has moved to provide support for the victims, including:

Psychosocial Care: Professional counseling services for the affected women.

Legal Assistance: Coordinated support to help victims navigate the justice system.

Digital Takedowns: Active engagement with major online platforms to identify and remove the abusive content.

Kenya has joined Ghana in investigating Russian national Yaytseslav for filming women without consent. Authorities are tracing victims to provide support and pursuing charges under the Cybercrimes Act.