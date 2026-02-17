Shares

In a press statement, the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services issued a blistering condemnation regarding allegations of abuse and exploitation involving a Russian national and several Kenyan women.

The Ministry, led by Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, addressed reports of a foreign national who allegedly recorded and circulated intimate images of Kenyan women without their consent. The government has characterized these acts as a grave violation of personal dignity and privacy, specifically citing protections under Articles 28 and 31 of the Constitution of Kenya.

“This matter represents a serious form of technology-facilitated gender-based violence and exploitation,” the statement read. “We view such violations not merely as criminal acts but as threats to the social fabric of our society.”

The Kenyan government has confirmed that a coordinated effort is underway to bring those responsible to justice. This response includes:

Security and Investigative Agencies: Directed to pursue the matter with the highest urgency.

International Collaboration: Given the cross-border nature of the case, Kenya is engaging with international authorities to track the suspect.

Legal Consequences: Culprits will face prosecution under the Penal Code and the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

Beyond the immediate criminal investigation, CS Cheptumo highlighted a commitment to long-term systemic changes. The Ministry intends to strengthen policy measures regarding online safety and digital exploitation to safeguard women and children in both virtual and physical spaces.

Survivors are encouraged to utilize the National Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Toll-Free Helpline at 1195.

While Kenya’s Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services recently reaffirmed its commitment to investigating the abuse of Kenyan women, Ghana has already moved toward international prosecution.

The Ghanaian Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) officially confirmed it is seeking the extradition of the Russian national to face criminal charges. Despite the suspect having reportedly fled Ghana, authorities there emphasized that jurisdictional limits will not hinder the pursuit of justice.

The suspect, known as “Yaytseslav,” allegedly moved between various African capitals, including Accra and Nairobi, exploiting his status as a foreign national to lure and record women without their consent.

The decisive action taken by Ghana has sparked a massive uproar in Kenya. While Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo has issued a strong statement condemning the acts and citing the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, critics and victims’ rights advocates are demanding more aggressive action.