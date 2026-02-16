Shares

The Ghanaian government has officially launched a high-level pursuit of a Russian national, known online as “Yaytseslav,” following the viral circulation of non-consensual intimate recordings involving local women.

In a stern statement, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) condemned the acts as a clear violation of dignity and privacy, confirming that the state is seeking the individual’s extradition to face criminal charges.

The Ministry emphasized that recording and distributing intimate images without consent is a serious criminal offense under Ghanaian law. While the suspect is believed to have already fled the country, the government has made it clear that “jurisdictional limits” will not stop the pursuit of justice.

“The non-consensual recording and distribution of intimate images is a criminal offence. It’s a crime to record a person without their consent,” the statement noted.

Beyond prosecution, the Ghanaian government has moved to protect the victims, offering:

Psychosocial Care: Counseling services for the women affected.

Legal Assistance: Coordinated support to help victims navigate the justice system.

Digital Takedowns: Active engagement with online platforms to remove the abusive content.

The scandal has sparked a massive uproar across the continent, particularly in Kenya, where the same individual reportedly filmed similar content during a recent stay in Nairobi.

Social media platforms have been flooded with calls for the Kenyan authorities to match Ghana’s decisive action. Investigations by digital rights groups suggest the Russian man utilized a predatory pattern, moving between African capitals and exploiting perceptions of foreign status to lure and record women.

While Kenya has robust laws under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, critics point out a perceived silence from the State Department for Gender.

Kenyan citizens and victims’ rights advocates are asking why a similar warrant has not been issued in Nairobi.

Advocates warn that a lack of swift action sends a message of impunity to “digital tourists” who weaponize technology against Kenyan women.

The Ghana Police Service is currently working with international security agencies and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Innovations to track the suspect. As Ghana sets a precedent for cross-border digital accountability, all eyes are now on Kenya’s law enforcement to see if they will join the legal push to bring the suspect to book.