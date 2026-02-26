Shares

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission has officially entered a new chapter with the election of its latest leadership team. Following a series of appointments designed to strengthen the voice of competitors within the Olympic movement, Kenyan rugby legend Humphrey Kayange has been elected as the Commission’s Second Vice-Chair.

The Commission will be spearheaded by Spain’s Pau Gasol, who takes over as Chair. Gasol, a two-time NBA champion and three-time Olympic medalist, brings a wealth of high-level experience to the role as he advocates for athlete welfare on a global stage.

Supporting Gasol is a diverse executive team representing four different nations:

First Vice-Chair: Poland’s Maja Włoszczowska continues her tenure, providing vital continuity and experience to the group.

Second Vice-Chair: Humphrey Kayange, an IOC Member and a pioneer for African rugby, moves into this senior leadership position.

Third Vice-Chair: In a historic move, Canada’s Oluseyi Smith has been appointed to the newly created third vice-chair position, expanding the Commission’s executive capacity.

The addition of a third Vice-Chair position reflects the IOC’s commitment to increasing the scope of the Athletes’ Commission. By diversifying its leadership across different regions and sports, the body aims to better address the evolving challenges faced by athletes, ranging from mental health support to career transition and Olympic qualification.

As the link between athletes and the IOC administration, this new leadership group will be tasked with ensuring that the perspectives of the world’s elite competitors remain at the heart of the Olympic Games’ decision-making processes.