Shares

Mwamba Rugby Club has collaborated with Wadi Degla Sports Club to grow rugby among young enthusiastic players. The partnership will see Mwamba and Wadi Degla develop an age-grade rugby Academy dubbed WD-Mwamba Rugby Academy in the country.

Mwamba, famously known as Kulabu, was founded in 1977 with the aim of promoting rugby among indigenous Kenyans when the game was still dominated by foreigners in the country. The club aims to continue this philosophy with this new partnership.

The WD-Mwamba Rugby Academy will be hosted at the Wadi Degla club’s ultra-modern sporting facility in Runda. Mwamba Rugby Club will provide the technical nous to run the academy, drawing from the Mwamba Academy and the club’s vast experience in developing players from an early age.

The academy will develop players from as young as 4-years-old, who will learn the sport using Tag Rugby techniques, all the way to 18-year-olds who will be prepared to play at club level.

The Academy is scheduled to kick off in early September and will initially recruit from Wadi Degla’s “Community Of Champions” members.

Commenting on the partnership, Mwamba President Alvas Onguru stated, “As one of the premier sporting organisations on the African continent, and indeed the pioneers of the growth of rugby in our part of the world, we are delighted to open another chapter in the development of the sport along with Wadi Degla.”

On his part Ashraf Adel, Wadi Degla’s Operations Director welcomed the initiative saying, “Wadi Degla has always trusted its slogan Community of Champions. We have been working hard to bring social, leisure and sports to all of our dear members. As a sports leader in Africa, we trust that adding rugby to our portfolio, through WD-Mwamba Academy, will present a platform to offer our youth the game they love, and will help us to grow our community of champions.”

Mwamba has grown the sport of rugby with players such as Pritt Nyandat, Tom Oketch, the late Absalom ‘Bimbo’ Mutere among the founders of the club, to Edward Rombo, Humprey Kayange, Collins Injera, Lavin Asego and many more.

Wadi Degla Clubs serve sports and leisure facilities include the finest sports infrastructures, restaurants, cafes, kids play area, gym, pools and the TaraSpa.