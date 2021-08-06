Shares

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has appointed retired Kenyan rugby player Humphrey Kayange to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC Athletes’ Commission comprises members elected by athletes to represent them in the Olympic Movement. Through them, the views of the athletes are represented and resources to assist athletes are shared.

Humphrey Kayange, who serves as an athlete’s representative on the Olympic Kenya Executive Committee, now joins Paul Tergat in the International Organisation.

He was elected alongside three other members on Friday, August 6 in Tokyo Japan. The rugby star secured the position after receiving the highest number of votes of the African candidates who vied in the election.

Tergat is presently a member of the IOC, having been re-appointed for another eight years and serving on the Disciplinary Board.

Humphrey Kayange is a former Olympian who captained Kenya’s Rugby 7s team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro before retiring. The 37-year-old was also nominated for IRB Sevens Player of the Year in 2009 before being awarded the Presidential Order of Golden Warrior (OGW) for services in sport in 2010.