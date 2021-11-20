Shares

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has announced that Kevin Wekesa and Tony Omondi will make their Sevens World Series debut after being named in Head Coach Innocent Simiyu’s squad.

The team will leave Nairobi on Sunday 21st November, for the opening two rounds of the 2021/22 season in Dubai. Edmund Anya will also join the squad for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

The Kenyan squad is led by Nelson Oyoo as captain, with Alvin Otieno, Johnstone Olindi and Herman Humwa also in the team.

Commenting on the squad selection, Coach Simiyu, a former Shujaa captain said, “ We are looking at how to improve on our team execution in the quest to attain our set targets. Wekesa has a lot of potential, we indeed view him as the next Andrew Amonde. Omondi was in line for his debut in Vancouver until a concussion ruled him out. Anya played well during the pre-season Safari 7s, and apart from his pace and ball carrying ability, brings another dimension in the air.”

Team Kenya is in Pool B with the USA, Argentina and Spain for the opening tournament which kicks off on Friday 26th November, 2021.

Shujaa playing schedule

Friday 26th November, 2021

v USA (9.16 am EAT)

v Argentina (1.30 pm EAT)

v Spain (4.02 pm EAT)

Shujaa squad to Dubai

Nelson Oyoo (Topfry Nakuru, captain), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Alvin Otieno (KCB), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Levi Amunga (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Tony Omondi (Mwamba), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz),Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens), Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro), Kelvin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar)

New team members

Management: Innocent Simiyu (Head Coach)

Mike Shamiah (Assistant Coach, Skills)

Anthony Muchiri (Assistant Coach, Strength & Conditioning)

Lamech Francis (Physio)

Erick Ogweno (Manager)