Shares

Shujaa Head Coach Innocent Simiyu has selected a training squad of 15 players that will represent Kenya at the 2021 HSBC Sevens World Series slated for the 18th-19th September, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. The 15 players were all part of the larger Olympics training team.

The teams will later head North East to Edmonton for the second leg of the series scheduled for 25th and 26th September.

“Our team selection is based on the last squad performance up to Tokyo where we have retained 15 players and called up 9 trialists based on Kenya Cup performance. We will continue calling up more players for trials until we settle on the additional 9 players. The total squad numbers for this season is 24players as its a long season. We also have one foreign based player, Willy Ambaka who will join us based on his availability,” said Simiyu.

The technical team’s focus is on getting a strong team that will win a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham and the RWC 7s in Cape Town, South Africa. The Rugby Sevens schedule at the Commonwealth Games will run from 28th July to 8th August, 2022 while the RWC 7s will be held from 9th to 11th September at the Cape Town Stadium.

The following is the Shujaa 2021 Training Squad

Harold Anduvate (Menengai Oilers) Vincent Onyala (KCB RC) Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz RFC) Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequins) Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar RFC) Timothy Mmasi (MMUST) Tony Omondi (Mwamba RFC) Johnstone Olindi (KCB RC) Daniel Taabu (Mwamba RFC) Mark Kwemoi (Menengai Oilers) Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru) Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz) Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba RFC) Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers) Levy Amunga (KCB RC) Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens) Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar RFC) Ben Salem (Nondescripts) Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar RFC) Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens) Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar RFC) Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar RFC) Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos) Bush Mwale (Homeboyz RFC)

2021 HSBC World Sevens Series Calendar