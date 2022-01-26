Shares

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has announced the official return of the National Sevens Circuit after a two year hiatus in May 2022. The hiatus was attributed to the disruption of sporting activities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 an 2021.

This year’s circuit will encompass six rounds starting with the opening two legs on consecutive weekends in Nairobi before heading to Kakamega, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru for the subsequent legs. The George Mwangi Kabeberi Memorial Sevens will get the circuit underway on 7th and 8th May, paving way for the Christie Sevens on 14th and 15th May, 2022 at the RFUEA Ground.

There will be a week’s break before the Western Kenya town of Kakamega hosts the Kakamega Sevens on 28th and 29th May, paving way for the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa a week later. Participating teams will then head to Kisumu for the Dala Sevens on 18th and 19th June before winding up with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru on 25th and 26th June.

Founded in 1999, the National Sevens Circuit is an annual series of rugby sevens tournaments run by the Kenya Rugby Union in conjunction with host clubs featuring teams from across the country. Teams compete for the National Sevens Circuit title by accumulating points based on their finishing position in each tournament.