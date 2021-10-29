Shares

The Kenya Rugby Union has announced the competing squads for the 2021 Rugby Safari Seven which will be on October 30-31 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The three representative teams for Kenya have all announced their squads, with defending champions Morans adding Augustine Lugonzo and Derrick Mayar to their squad.

Shujaa will be captained by Herman Humwa, leading a host of Kenya Sevens players including Bush Mwale, Alvin Otieno, Johnstone Olindi, Levy Amunga, Alvin Marube and Timothy Mmasi.

The third Kenyan side, Chipu 7s, has included Gabriel Ayimba, son of the late Kenya Sevens legend Benjamin Ayimba in their squad.

The following is the list for the 2021 Declared Safari Sevens squads.

Morans: Clinton Odhiambo, Zedden Marow, Derrick Mayar, Kevin Wekesa, Charles Tendwa, Obat Kuke, Mohammed Omollo, Augustine Lugonzo, Ronnie Omondi, Richel Wangila, Austin Sikutwa, Hannington Wabwire

Shujaa: Bush Mwale, Alvin Otieno,Herman Humwa, Johnstone Olindi, Levy Amunga, Edmund Anya, Alvin Marube, Collins Shikoli, Timothy Mmasi, Ben Salem, Brunson Mudigu, Archadius Khwesa

Spain: Alejandro Perez, Pau Aira, Enrique Bolinches, Miguel Reina, Arnau de Andres, Jaime Mata, Aratz Goikoetxea, Jaime Manteca, Xabier Martin, Tiago Romero, Alejandro Sanchez de la Rosa, Martianino Cian

Samurai: Collins Injera, Andrew Amonde, Paul Eti Slater, Robbie, Kent, Lloyd Lewis, Jacquin Moses, Khanya Neusane, Mike Okello, Fred Okoth, Tony Owuor, Freddie Roddick, Thinus Van Zyl

Germany: Carlos Soteras Merz, Robin Pluempe, Tim Lichtenberg, Leon Hees, Ben Ellerman, Phil Szczensy, Niklas Koch, Felix Hufnagel, Max Roddick,Luis Diel, Bastian van der Bosch, Jack Hunt

Uganda: Levis Ocen, Byron Oketayot, Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Ivan Otema, Kevin Balagade, Norbert Okeny, Thomas Gwokto, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Karim Arinaitwe, Timothy Kisiga, Denis Etwau

SA All Stars 7s Academy: Werner Schoeman, Denzel Christiaan Liebenberg, Israel Kalumba, Ruaan Du Preez, Ofentse Mpho Maubane, Shabani Ngeywo Hamed, Godfrey Ramaboea, Billy Isabwa, Gerhard Coetzee, Gideon van der Merwe, Philip de Villiers, Bothale Malele

Stallions 7s: David Aniebonam, Samuel Akpabio, Samuel Ekpo, Nuhu Samalia, Peter Jeremiah, Joshua Etim, Victor Ukpe, David Oyekanmi, Joseph Girigi, Sadam Abubakr, Benedict Obianuju, Azeez Olanrewaju

Zimbabwe: Jeremiah Jaravaza, Kudzai Mashawi, Vuyani Dhlomo, Ryan Musumhi, Godfrey Magaramombe, Shingi Katsvere, Brandon Boshi, Munopa Muneta, Prince Ncube, Munesu Muneta, Ganizani Chiku, Takudzwa Kumadiro

KCB: Elphas Adunga, Eugene Omondi, Kamoto Kamanga, Eugene Sirima, Bramwell Kilwake, Bramwell Oketch, Bob Muhati, Maxwell Omondi, Victor Omupere, Benson Amadi, Elvis Olukusi, Derrick Olela

Red Wailers: Paul Mutsami, Leonard Mugaisi, Xavier Kipngetich, Richard Omedo, Wiseman Aganya, Lucas Oppal, Austin Emmens, Chrisant Ojwang, Amos Obae, Charlton Mokua, James Pavey, Mark Wandetto

Chipu 7s: Tyson Maina, Felix Chacha, Gabriel Ayimba, Arnold Onzere, Amon Wamalwa, Bryan Ondego, Kennedy Wanyoike,Paywick Munoko, David Williams, Lucky Ishimwe, Charles Odhiambo, Alvin Mutachi