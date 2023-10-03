Shares

Kenya premier rugby tournament, The Safari Sevens, is set to take place at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) grounds along Ngong Road, Nairobi from November 17-19.

The tournament comes on the back of a newly elected KRU board as well as the Kenya national sevens team (Shujaa) qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics. These recent developments set the stage for the three days of action and excitement.

Speaking on this year’s tourney, KRU Chairman Sasha Mutai said “We are proud to be back! The tournament will bring together top African teams, along with international powerhouses, for an unforgettable showdown that will make rugby history. We have tapped key strategic partners that will re-establish the tournament back to its glory days while helping us achieve our commitment to developing world class rugby in Kenya’’.

The Safari Sevens is an annual rugby sevens tournament held in Nairobi, Kenya. The Safari Sevens is open to international representative sides, professional and amateur clubs, invitational teams, university and school teams. Rugby sevens is a variant of rugby union in which teams are made up of seven players playing seven-minute halves, instead of the usual 15 players playing40- minute halves.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) postponed the 2022 Safari Sevens tournament and it eventually never took place.