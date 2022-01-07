Shares

The Kenya Rugby National Men’s Sevens team, Shujaa, is currently training at the Kasarani National stadium for the two Spain legs of the HSBC World Sevens Series. Head Coach Innocent Simiyu has brought in a few new faces to the squad as he continues to build a strong squad to represent Kenya at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Rugby World Cups 7s in Cape Town. The two tournaments will take place in July and September 2022 respectively.

Kenya Fifteens internationals Jone Kubu, John Okoth, Timothy Okwemba and Derrick Ashihundu are the new additions to the team. Simiyu has also included 2021 Kenya U20 star Richel Wangila to the squad and has retained four players who featured in last year’s Safari sevens tournament. These are Benson Salem, Arcadius Khwesa, Zedden Marrow and Hannington Wabwire.

The training camp which kicked off on 3rd January will run until they depart to Spain for the Malaga 7s and Seville 7s tournaments on 21st – 23rd and 28th – 30th January respectively. In the Malaga tournament, Shujaa has been pooled alongside France, Canada and Wales in Pool D. The team will kick off the action against Canada on Friday 21st January at 1:22pm followed by their fixture against Wales at 6:28pm to wrap up their day one action. On Saturday 22nd, they will finish off their pool matches at 1:49pm against France.

All the tournament quarterfinals will be played on the same day allowing Sunday 23rd. The third and final tournament day will host the semifinals and finals. Team Kenya Shujaa 2022 training squad consists the following.

1. Nelson Oyoo (C) (Top Fry Nakuru)

2. Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz)

3. Bush Mwale (Homeboyz)

4. Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens)

5. Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba)

6. Johnstone Olindi (KCB)

7. Alvin Otieno (KCB)

8. Levi Amunga (KCB)

9. Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens)

10. Antony Omondi (Mwamba)

11. Timothy Mmasi (MMUST)

12. Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequins)

13. Mark Kwemoi (Menengai Oilers)

14. Collins Shikoli (Homeboyz)

15. Kevin Wekesa (Kabras)

16. Vincent Onyala (KCB)

17. Derrick Ashihundu (Kabras)

18. Ernest Kuke (Blakblad)

19. Zedden Marrow (Homeboyz)

20. Richel Wangila

21. Benson Salem (Nondies)

22. Arcadius Khwesa (Blakblad)

23. Jone Kubu (Kabras)

24. Hannington Wabwire (Top Fry Nakuru)

25. Daniel Taabu (Mwamba)

26. John Okoth (Menengai Oilers

27. Timothy Okwemba (Menengai Oilers)